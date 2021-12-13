Search

14 Dec 2021

Donegal GAA urged to back calls for under-17 rule change

Tom Comack

sport@donegallive.ie

Donegal GAA delegates are very much in favour of minor football and hurling returning to an under-18 grade.
Since 2018, minor football at county level has been played at under-17 level, while at club level that change came last year. Young footballers and hurlers are not allowed to play adult football until their 18th year.
At the annual Donegal GAA convention, held virtually on Monday night, the prevailing view of all who spoke was that a return to under-18 is a must.
The views were aired during a discussion on the county secretary Declan Martin’s report.
The thorny issue which has been widely criticised by the majority of the county’s 40 clubs was raised by Ardara official John McConnell. 
In relation to the minor grade being changed to U-17, McConnell stated that they had five players who hadn't kicked a ball this year due to the age being changed from U-18 to U-17.
Later in the Convention when the matter was again raised, McConnell said he felt there should be a derogation for junior clubs to allow them to play U-17s at adult level. "U-17s are playing for the local soccer club, so why should they not be allowed to play for the local Gaelic club," said McConnell, who emphasised this would be of benefit to rural junior clubs who have small numbers.
These sentiments were echoed by Naomh Muire delegate Donal Sharkey, Gerry Rushe  (Robert Emmett's) and Mary Kelly (Ardara).  
“We are a small junior club and having 17-year-olds sitting at home is killing us,” Mr Rushe said.
County chairman Mick McGrath stated that Donegal like all other counties were bound by the rule which dictates that counties run competitions at under-13, under-15 and under-17 levels.
The chairman said that he was aware that at least three counties were forwarding motions to next year’s GAA Congress proposing a return to the under-18 age group.
Mr Sharkey suggested that Donegal should back these motions. 
“We have a lot of under-17s looking over the fence when the clubs are struggling to field a reserve team,” he said.
The Chairman said that delegates should take the issue back to their clubs for discussion so that Donegal representatives attending Congress would have a mandate.
Sean Dunnion, Donegal’s Central Council delegate, reminded clubs that it would not only take a motion to Congress but it would also require a change of policy by the GAA.  
The former county chairman warned that it would not be easy to get passed.
The reduction of the minor from under-18 to under-17 was on the back of strong support from the medical profession. 
Michael McMenamin, Naomh Padraig, Muff, reminded the meeting that the rule change was initially introduced ‘because of elite players who were on so many different squads and teams’.
“Now, we’re losing the players who are not on any development squads,” he said.

