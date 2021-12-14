Search

14 Dec 2021

Ed Byrne returns as assistant secretary at low-key Donegal GAA Convention

Ed Byrne

Ed Byrne

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Ed Byrne has been returned as the assistant secretary of the Donegal County Board for 2022.

Byrne is back in a role he resigned from in late September. A change of heart of late about the position saw Byrne leave his name in the running.

The assistant secretary’s portfolio is one of the most demanding as the incumbent carries out the duties of secretary of the Competitions Controls Committee, the body who set the fixture schedule.

Byrne was re-elected after he won a vote against Sinead Breen (St Mary’s, Convoy) at Monday night’s Donegal GAA Convention. Byrne won by 50 votes to 38.

There are two new officers on the Board following the election of Ballyshannon native David McLoone as vice chairperson and Michael McGeehin, who takes over as the coaching officer.

McLoone, a former development officer on the Board, succeeds Seamus Ó Domhnaill while McGeehin, the Director of Sport Ireland Coaching, follows Conor McDermott. Ó Domhnaill and McDermott both had to vacate their roles under the five-year rule.

Chairperson Mick McGrath, secretary Declan Martin, treasurer Alan Boyd, assistant treasurer Frankie Doherty, PRO John McEniff, Ulster Council delegates Brendan Kelly and Fergus McGee, Irish and Cultural officer Caitríona Uí Suibhne and Central Council delegate Sean Dunnion were all elected without opposition at a low-key convention.

Ed Byrne will act as Donegal’s delegate to the Ulster Council Convention while Seamus Ó Domhnaill will be the delegation to National Convention.

