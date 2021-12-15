Search

15 Dec 2021

Donegal's fixtures confirmed for 2022 Lidl National Football League

Maxi Curran back as Ladies manager and waiting for white flag

Maxi Curran

Donegal’s senior ladies open their 2022 Lidl NFL Division 1A campaign with a home game against Galway.

Maxi Curran’s Donegal are in Division 1A with Galway, Mayo and Westmeatj,

Division 1B contains Meath, Dublin, Cork and Waterford, with two teams to emerge from each of the four-team divisions to contest the semi-finals on March 19. 

After the initial game at home Donegal face successive away trips to Westmeath on February 20 and Mayo on March 6.

Curran has managed the Donegal ladies for each of the last four seasons.

For the first year of his involvement, Curran was joint manager with Damian Devaney.

Curran guided Donegal to three Ulster titles and they were All-Ireland semi-finalists in 2018, when they were semi-finalists.

Curran previously managed St Eunan’s in 2014 and 2015 before returning in 2018, when he double-jobbed with the ladies.

In 2021, Donegal ladies lost out to Armagh in the Ulster senior final

