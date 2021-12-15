Donegal learn their Dr McKenna Cup opponents

The draw for the 2022 Dr McKenna Cup was made this evening.
Donegal have been drawn alongside Down and Antrim in Group A of them competition.
Tyrone, Armagh and Cavan make up Group B with Monaghan, Derry and Fermanagh in Group C.
The Ulster Council will confirm the fixtures on Sunday.
The first games are expected to take place on Friday, January 7.
