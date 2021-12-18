Goals key as Naomh Padraig win 2020 Division 2 minor title

It may be a year late but it was worth the wait for Naomh Padraig, Muff following this afternoon’s 2020 Division Two Minor Football Championship final win over Cloughaneely.

Naomh Padraig, Muff 3-7

Cloughaneely 1-7

Drew McKinney, Peter Grant and Rian Gallagher scored the goals for the men from Inishowen in a high-quality final played at the Donegal GAA Centre in Convoy.

Naomh Padraig led by two points, 0-4 to 0-2, ar the first water break.

They stretched that lead out to six points, 1-5, to 0-2 thanks to a McKinney goal and points from captain Caolan McColgan, full forward Lee Barr - who was on fire in the first half - Rian Gallagher and Oisin McIntyre .

Ciaran Coll and Blake McGarvey raised the white flags for the Cloughaneely men who were clinging on at the changeover.

Naomh Padraig also kicked ten wides in the first half, including five in a row in the closing ten minutes.

Oran McCauley made two top drawer saves to deny Blake McGarvey from close range twice in the opening half.

Cloughaneely made a lightning start to the second period.

Ciaran Coll’s goal helped cut the deficit significantly and the margin was down to a point, 1-5 to 1-4, with the Falcaragh men having the momentum.

Naomh Padraig were in no mood to rollover and their response was instant.

Darragh McIntyre drove forward to kick a brilliant point and when Peter Grant palmed home goal number two just before the second water break the Inishowen men were back on course.

The blue and gold ribbons were on the cup when Rian Gallagher struck for the third goal a minute from the end of normal time.

Caolan McColgan, Drew McKinney - who won an All-Ireland Colleges Freshers League with Dublin City University on Friday - Lee Barr, Shea Lynch and Darragh McIntyre all turned in big performances for the champions.

Ciaran Coll who scored 1-5, Sean Curran, Ethan Friel, Padraig Coyle and Blake McGarvey were Cloughaneely’s top performers on the day.



Naomh Padraig: Oisin McCauley; Martin McCarron, Shea Lynch, Oisin Davenport; Cianan Mulchay, Caolan Harkin, Darragh MacIntyre (0-1); Caolan McColgan (0-2, 1f 1’45), Cormac McColgan; Darran Davenport, Drew McKinney (1-0), Rian Gallagher (1-1); Oisin McIntyre (0-1), Lee Barr (0-2), Peter Grant (1-0). Subs; Kevin Lynch for McKinney, RuairI Crossan for Gallagher, Patrick Hirrelll for Davenport; Ciaran Roberts for Grant.

Cloughaneely: Oran Craig; Donal McGee, Remmy Moran, Kevin Begley; Ethan Friel, Brian Gallagher, Josh Scanlon; Sean Curran (0-2, 2f), Conor Coyle; Cathal Mac Iomnair, Cian Doogan, Keenan Gallagher; Blake McGarvey, Ciaran Coll (1-5, 2f), Padraig Cole. Subs: Lorcan McGee for Doogan, Stephen Ferry for B.Gallagher; James Kenny for McGee; Caolan Boyle for Coyle.



Referee: Owen Doherty (Naomh Columba).