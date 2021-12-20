Kilcar seek applications as McNulty steps aside

John McNulty will not be returning as Kicar’s manager in 2022.

Kilcar have confirmed that they are seeking applications from interested parties.

The club was due to hold its annual general meeting at the end of November, but it was put back.

McNulty was nominated for the role again, but was not due to let his name go forward.

McNulty was returned for another stint in the Towney hot-seat when he succeeded Barry Doherty in December 2019.

McNulty, who has also managed St Naul’s and the Donegal Masters, presided over the 2020 and 2021 SFC camp

Kilcar reached the 2020 final, which was delayed until August, 2021. They lost out to Naomh Conaill in a dramatic penalty shoot-out, but an appeals cloud still hangs over that game.

An appeals process, after Kilcar claimed that Naomh Conaill used one substitute too many, has yet to conclude.

In a 2021 Donegal SFC semi-final, Kilcar lost out 0-11 to 0-8 against Naomh Conaill.

Martin McHugh and Mark McHugh were also nominated for the position ahead of the planned AGM in November.

Kilcar announced on Monday that interested parties should contact the club secretary, Gary Reilly, by 5pm on January 7.

The closing date for applications for the position of senior team manager at Naomh Conail is this Friday, Christmas Eve. Martin Regan stepped down recently after seven seasons in charge at Davy Brennan Memorial Park.

Aodh Ruadh are also on the hunt for applications and have set a deadline of New Years Eve, December 31, for expressions of interest to be submitted.

For the last three seasons, the Ernesiders were managed by Barry Ward, who guided them to the IFC title in 2020.

Naomh Columba are also set to appoint a new boss for 2022. Pauric O’Donnell vacated the position at Pairc na nGael and an appointments process is underway in Glen.