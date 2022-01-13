LyIT Freshers begin Championship quest

Letterkenny Institute of Technology begin their Higher Education Division 1 Fresher Football Championship campaign on Thursday evening.
The Luke Barrett-managed LyIT are away to Ulster University, Jordanstown in a tough opener for the Port Road scholars (UUJ, 7.30pm).
Last month, LyIT beat TUD 1-15 to 4-5 in Breffni Park to win their first ever Freshers League title. Then, St Michael’s Carlos O’Reilly hit ten points and Cian Rooney of Aodh Ruadh bagged a goal to secure the silverware.
Rooney hit 1-4 in the 1-17 to 0-13 semi-final win over Dundalk IT.
Letterkenny Institute of Technology panel: Daithai Roberts, Conal McDermott, Ferdia Doherty, Conor McGinty, Liam Carty, Eoin De Burca, Bannon Corrigan, Jack Alcorn, Fionnan Coyle, Daniel Gildea, Conor Og Deneghey, Cian Rooney, Keith Feely, Aaron O’Dowd, Daniel Ward, Luke Gallagher, Dylan Galligan, Adam Molloy, Darren Marley, Neil Francis Boyle Daniel Ward, Conor Cannon, Daragh Mahon, Kevin McGettigan, Jack Gillespie, Daire Gallagher.
