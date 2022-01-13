Vandals strike again at Donegal GAA club

A Donegal GAA club has expressed its anger at damage caused to property at its home ground.

Naomh Colmcille’s home ground, Pairc Colmcille in Newtowncunningham, has been targeted several times in recent months.

A varying amount of damage was inflicted on the property at times.

This week, advertising signage around the playing pitch was damaged. Vandals pulled the signs from the fence and damaged them beyond repair.

“This costs money to replace and it’s not the first incident we’ve had,” the club said.

“We’d ask those responsible to stop immediately and to think for a second what you’re doing and who benefits from these actions.

“By all means we welcome everybody to come and use the facilities but please be respectful and leave the grounds as you found them.”

Naomh Colmcille have confirmed that the club recently installed CCTV cameras around the ground, a move they hope will aid in identifying the culprits.