Loreto Milford chasing MacLarnon Cup glory

Loreto Community School, Milford, are in the quarter-finals of the MacLarnon Cup this Friday when they face St Joseph's Donaghmore in Strabane. (throw-in 1pm).



Loreto are beaten semi-finalist from two years again and they are once more two seasons on savouring another crack at the Ulster championship.



“We decided to enter the MacLarnon Cup competition three years ago because we felt we had two good teams for the next two years,” said Loreto manager Adrian Doherty.



“That was in 2019 and when we lost the semi-final to St Pius, Derry, little did we realise that we would not kick a ball in the championship again until this season. The semi-final was just before the lockdown and was the last game played in the championship. St Pius never got to play in the final.”



The three-point defeat to Derry college gave Adrian Dohetry and all at Loreto great hope for 2021. But with Covid-19 outstaying its welcome. schools’ football was one of the victims and competitions were not played.



“We were really looking forward to last year because we still had a good carry over of players from the year before and a good overall squad,” Doherty added. “But unfortunately they never got a chance to kick a ball in the competition.”



Eoin O’Donnell, Liam Donnelly, and Liam McGrenaghan are Loreto’s only survivors from the 2020 semi-final team.

“It is really a new team but they have put in a big effort since we returned to training after the November break and they have improved with every game,” Doherty added.



Loreto played in an all-Donegal group and finished second behind St Columba’s Comprehensive, Glenties.

“It was a very competitive group,” Doherty said. “We drew with St Columba’s and Carndonagh and beat Abbey and we just pipped Carndonagh for second place.”



In all the panel is made up of players from five clubs, Milford, Gaeil Fhanada, Downings, Termon and Glenswilly.

St Joseph’s topped their group ahead of St Patrick’s, Dowpatrick, who were the winners of the MacLarnon, the last time a final was played in 2019.



Loreto, Milford panel: Eoin McGettigan, Thomas Cannon, Shea McBride Friel, Johnny McCallum, Fallon McBride Buckley, Eoin Gallagher, Luke Downey, Peter McCleary, Finnian Coll, Darren McAteer, Diarmuid Coyle, Owen McElhinney, Caolan Reid, JP Gallagher, Eoghan Quinn, Cormac Gallagher, Liam Donnelly, Patrick McDaid, Eoin O’Donnell. Gavin Riney, John James Sweeney, Rory McGrena, Elijah McGinley, Killian McBride, Cathair Sweeney, Ciaran McMenamin, Eoghan Scott, Cormac Brady, Liam McGreneghan, Paul Ryan, Danny Sandilands, Shaun Coffey, Ewan Keon, Michael McBride, Anthony Curran.