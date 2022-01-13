St Columba’s CS hoping to make their mark in Ulster

If St Columba’s Comprehensive School Glenties are going to make their mark in the MacLarnon Cup knock-out stages, they are going to have to hit the ground running.



In this Saturday’s quarter-final they face the reigning champions and five time winners, St Patrick’s, Downpatrick, in Dunmoyle, Co Tyrone.(throw-in 12 noon).



St Columba’s are managed by Down native and Burren club man Hugh Boyle and along with assistant manager Shay Murrin the pair have assembled a good panel of players.



Former county minor, Na Rossa’s Oisin Caulfield, who is a member of the current Donegal U-20 squad along with members of this season’s county minor squad Mark McDevitt - the team captain - Odhran Doherty, Finbar Roarty, Karl Joseph Molloy and Shay Malone backbone the side.



St Columba’s take an undefeated run in the group stage into Saturday’s clash on the back of a draw with Loreto Milford and wins over Abbey Vocational School and Carndonagh Community School to top the group.



“It has been a short sharp campaign so far,” said the St Columba’s manager. “We were only back training after the November break and we got three weeks training in before we played our first game.



“The games came thick and fast too. We played three games in less than four games. Our last game against Carndonagh was on December 11 and we have been training away since.”



Boyle admits that he would like to have got a little more work with his team and maybe have a few challenge games.



“It was impossible to get any challenge games and we only got in one training session over the Christmas period,” he said. “But we have got in a good block of training since we returned. After missing out on last year the boys have really enjoyed getting out playing again and they are looking forward now at getting an opportunity to play in Ulster.”



St Patrick’s, five time winners of the MacLarnon, were runners-up in their group behind St Joseph’s, Donaghmore. Down’s Ulster U-20 winning coach from last season Declan Morgan, is the team manager.



St Columba’s panel: Aodhan Browne, Darragh Hennigan, Liam Roarty, Josh Malley, Callum Malone,Finbarr Roarty, Oran Doherty, Oisin Caulfield, Kyle McHugh, KJ Molloy. Mark McDevitt, Charlie Bennett, Jamie Elliott, Conan Boyle, Shea Malone, Zack Darnell, Conor McDevitt,Michael Trimble , Aaron Cunningham, Conor Sweeney, Cian Sweeney, Conan Brannigan, Lee McCabe, Jason Breslin, Jason Hanlon, Sean Sweeney, Conor Gildea, Tiarnan Ward, Luke Shovlin, Maitiú Clerkin.