16 Jan 2022

Donegal GAA referees' administrator Michelle Bennett vacates role

The Ardara woman said she enjoyed her four years but feels that three is enough for anyone in the position

Peter Campbell

16 Jan 2022

Donegal GAA referees' administrator Michelle Bennett has stepped down from her role in the county.

Ms Bennett had completed four years in the post at the end of the year and even though she could have completed one more year, she has decided to leave.

When contacted at the weekend, Ms Bennett said she really enjoyed the job over the last four years, even if it was a heavy load that was almost 24/7 at the busy time of the year.

In her report to annual Convention, Ms Bennett hinted that she was not totally happy with the way her role was dismissed when it came to appointing referees for finals.

The Ardara woman is presently a member of the National Referees' Development Committee in Croke Park, which recruits, develops and trains new referees and helps in the retention also of whistlers.

"I loved the job," she told DonegalLive. "My report to County Convention would have outlined some of my difficulties. I'm enjoying by involvement with the National Referees' Committee in Croke Park and I want to put my effort into that.

"To be honest three years is probably enough for any post," said Bennett, who said the most uncomfortable time for her was between 12 o'clock and the throw-in times of games, hoping that all referees had turned up for their games and they went ahead.

"The referees are a great bunch and they have been up against it for the last couple of years with Covid and everything else, but they have pulled out all the stops."

