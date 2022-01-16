No fewer than 36 new faces for Donegal under-14s against Sligo

The Donegal under-14 girls panel in Bundoran today before their meeting with Sligo
The Donegal U14s put in an incredible performance against Sligo U14s today at the Réalt na Mara club in Bundoran with 36 Donegal girls making their debuts.
It was a special day for local girl Niamh Barrett at her home club as she was vice captain. She is pictured with captain Asling Mugan before throw-in.
Players from both teams observed a minute’s silence before the game in memory of Ashling Murphy.
The Donegal LGFA said "we would like to thank Bundoran GAA club for hosting the game and Bundoran LGFA for their wonderful hospitality. Our thanks too to the Sligo team and management for travelling for today’s game."
