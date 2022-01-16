Donegal under-16 girls enjoy two challenge games with Roscommon

Donegal under-16 girls in Roscommon this afternoon
The Donegal under-16 girls travelled to Ballyfarnon to take on the Roscommon u16 girls today in two challenge games.
Both games were end to end with no shortage of scoring from both teams. This was the first outing of the year for the girls and management were delighted with the performance and the effort the girls put in.
The Donegal LGFA said: "Thanks to Roscommon for hosting us the pitch was in excellent condition for the time of year. Thanks to all the parents for getting the girls to and from the venue it’s much appreciated. The girls will be on the road again next Saturday when they travel to Ballisodare to take on the Sligo under-16 girls."
