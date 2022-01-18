WATCH: Here's the goals that saw Donegal overcome Derry in the Dr McKenna Cup

Lachlan Murray of Derry in action against Niall O'Donnell of Donegal during the Dr McKenna Cup
Donegal will take on Monaghan in the Dr McKenna Cup final after Declan Bonner's side overcame Derry on a 2-9 to 0-11 scoreline in Ballybofey.
The BBC Northern Ireland cameras were there to catch the action, with Mark Sidebottom on commentary.
Caolan McGonagle scored Donegal's first goal just before the first half water-break after Odhran McFadden-Ferry refused to give up on a lost cause ...
It's been wet and wild in Ballybofey️@officialdonegal have netted twice against @Doiregaa, while @Armagh_GAA have edged ahead against @monaghangaa #bbcgaa— BBC SPORT NI (@BBCSPORTNI) January 18, 2022
Then, McFadden-Ferry, certainly more of a defender these days, but a player who lined out in the forwards in his younger years, took on a pass from Jamie Brennan to post Donegal's second goal
@officialdonegal or @monaghangaa? ⚪️— BBC SPORT NI (@BBCSPORTNI) January 18, 2022
Who wins the McKenna Cup final on Saturday?
Read the report from a dramatic night of semi-final action#bbcgaa
