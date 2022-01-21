Limited edition St Eunan’s 2022 calendar hits the shelves

St Eunan's Iarla McGowan with senior players Kieran Tobin and Shaun Patton launching the club's 2022 calendar
The new limited edition St Eunan’s 2022 calendar has been launched, capturing some of the highlights of their historic 2021 season.
The calendar, with photos from Bob Perry and sponsored by Sweeney’s Spar Express in Ballyraine, can be bought throughout Letterkenny such as in Mac’s Mace, Tobin’s, Kernan’s, Evolve, Brian McCormicks Sports, Dry Arch Service Station and Clarke’s newsagents. All proceeds from the calendar, which costs €10, will be going back into the club.
St Eunan's GAA club PRO Iarla McGowan with senior players Kieran Tobin and Shaun Patton launching the club's 2022 calendar
