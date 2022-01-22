Monaghan ring the changes for McKenna Cup final against Donegal

Ciarán Thompson of Donegal in action against Aaron Mulligan of Monaghan during the Allianz Football League Division 1 North Round 2 match last year
Monaghan have named their team to take on Donegal in the Dr McKenna Cup final this evening at Healy Park in Omagh.
Kieran Duffy, Shane Hanratty, Darren Hughes, Killian Lavelle, Aaron Mulligan and Jack McCarron all come into the starting XV from their penalty shoot-out victory over Armagh in the semi-final on Tuesday.
Kieran Duffy; Shane Hanratty; Darren Hughes; Killian Lavelle;Aaron Mulligan and Jack McCarron
Donegal, for their part, defeated Derry 2-9 to 0-11 in their last four clash in Ballybofey
