22 Jan 2022

Lynch starts in goal - Donegal go with this team for the McKenna Cup final

Michael Lynch will start for only the third time for Donegal, this evening in the McKenna Cup final

Lynch starts in goal - Donegal go with this team for the McKenna Cup final

Michael Lynch will keep goal for Donegal in the McKenna Cup final

Reporter:

Alan Foley

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Donegal take on Monaghan at Healy Park in Omagh this evening in the final of the Dr McKenna Cup, throw-in 5pm.

Declan Bonner has named the following team:

16 - Michael Lynch

2 - Caolan Ward
3 - Brendan McCole
4 - Eoghan Ban Gallagher

5 - Ryan McHugh
6 -  Paul Brennan
7 - Tony McClenaghan

18 - Jason McGee
9 - Ciaran Thompson

10 - Odhran McFadden-Ferry
11 - Peadar Mogan
12 - Shane O'Donnell

13 - Patrick McBrearty
14 -  Charlie McGuinness
23 - Conor O'Donnell

Subs:
16 - Shaun Patton
8 - Caolan McGonagle
19 - Eunan Doherty
20 - Odhran Doherty
21 - Ethan O'Donnell
28- Michael Murphy
24 - Jeaic Mac Ceallabhuí
25 - Mark Curran
26 - Niall O'Donnell
 15 - Aaron Doherty

