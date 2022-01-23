Eoghán Bán Gallagher: ‘We left ourselves too big of a gap’

Dessie Ward of Monaghan in action against Eoghan Ban Gallagher of Donegal during the Dr McKenna Cup final
The Donegal captain for the Dr McKenna Cup Eoghán Bán Gallagher put in a big performance for Donegal on Saturday night and he gave an honest assessment of the overall display against Monaghan.
Overall, he felt that his side had left themselves too much to do after a below par first half. "Yeah. We were disappointed with the first half performance. From our own kick-outs, in particular; our attacking play as well. I don't think we brought enough energy to our own kick-outs or our attacking play in the first half.
Donegal did finish very well and almost sneaked a match-winning goal in the final minutes. "Peadar Mogan almost got in at the end, breaking the line. He brought huge energy for us in the game, but it was the collective in the second half performance that really turned the game around for us."
But while Donegal lost out by a point, Gallagher was happy with what Donegal have shown throughout the Dr McKenna Cup, especially in Declan Bonner giving young players their chance.
"Declan was always going to use the McKenna Cup to bring new players on and that was important. And for the more experienced players like myself, Paddy McBrearty, Michael Langan, Caolan McGonagle, it's important to get minutes into the legs. I think we have done that. So I think Declan and the management have done really well with a nice blend of experience and youth to get the players up to speed for the start of the National League next week.
"Playing against Mayo away in the first game of the National League doesn't take long to focus on. And I think now every single player and management in the dressing room will be looking forward to it."
