Earlier throw-in time for LyIT’s Sigerson Cup clash with UCD

Letterkenny Institute of Technology’s Sigerson Cup Round 3 fixture tomorrow tonight, Tuesday, against University College Dublin will see the Sigerson Cup come to Donegal for the first time.



The match has been fixed for the Donegal Training Centre in Convoy, at 6pm - it had been down for 7pm initially.



Maxi Curran’s team opened the competition with a 1-13 to 1-11 win over IT Carlow at Dunganny, Co Meath, before losing out to University of Limerick in the Connacht Air Dome on a 2-23 to 2-15 scoreline.

In the other Round 3 fixtures, IT Carlow play Queen’s University, also tomorrow, with Wednesday’s action seeing NUI Maynooth face St Mary’s Belfast, while University of Ulster Jordanstown take on MTU Cork.

The winners of these fixtures will then enter the quarter-finals, where the sides who won their Round 1 and 2 fixtures lie in wait - Dublin City University, University of Limerick, MTU Kerry and NUI Galway.

On Thursday night, also at the Donegal Training Centre in Convoy, Luke Barrett’s Freshers side take on Queen’s University for a place in the quarter-final of the Freshers’ Championship. The match will start at 8:30pm.