LyIT go down fighting in Sigerson Cup as Clifford rules the roost for UL

A David Clifford and Eoghan McLaughlin-inspired UL were too strong for LyIT in the Sigerson Cup at the Connacht GAA Centre in Bekan, Co Mayo.

LyIT 3-15

UL 2-23

Clifford ended the day with 2-7 as the Limerick side were not flattered by the five-point victory. The Kerry forward had hit an impressive 1-5 in last week’s opening round win over IT Sligo.

However, LyIT gave everything they had and must be congratulated on their performance with Peadar Mogan, Conor O'Donnell, Jason McGee and Joel Bradley-Walsh outstanding. Indeed, MacCumhaill’s full-forward Bradley-Walsh was on top form, kicking 3-2 on the day.

Caolan Ward had the unenviable task of picking up Clifford, who was presented with plenty of possession when UL became the dominant side after the opening quarter. But plaudits to LyIT, they never gave up and finished very strongly. They will have a further outing next week and will learn from this experience.

Clifford had the opening score after just two minutes but Letterkenny had the initiative for the first quarter to lead by 1-5 to 0-4 by the first half water break.

Mogan had the equaliser on seven minutes and from the kick-out Bradley-Walsh was presented with a tap in to the UL net.

LyIT built on the lead with further points from Rory O'Donnell, Liam Gaughan, after another bad kick-out from Conor Flaherty, and a great point from Conor O'Donnell after approach work by Mogan and McGee.

There were mistakes also from the LyIT team which led to Chris Og Jones getting a second UL point. McGee hit a great free after Ryan McFadden was fouled but two quick points from Donal O'Sullivan and Connell Dempsey left just four between them.

After the water break, UL became the dominant force. O'Sullivan and Clifford cut the lead to the minimum before Jason McGee responded by winning a kick-out and going forward to point.

But as the half drew to a close further points from Dempsey, Dan Gray, Clifford and O'Sullivan frees had UL ahead by a point.

Rory O'Donnell levelled matters with a good score but two soft frees in quick succession allowed Clifford to put UL a point ahead at the break - LyIT 1-7, UL 0-11.

Mayo’s McLaughlin was on fire in the third quarter with LyIT unable to deal with his searing pace and by the second half water break, the game was as good as over with McLaughlin hitting two points, one of them deflected over while Clifford found the net twice. LyIT keeper Emmett Maguire was performing heroics to keep the score down.

In the final quarter LyIT kept plugging away and Conor Flaherty finished two goals, one from the penalty spot after McFadden was hauled down. LyIT went long during this time and caused the UL defence some problems. But in the end, the result was not in doubt.

Scorers for UL: David Clifford 2-7 (0-4f, 0-1 45), Donal O’Sullivan 0-6 (0-2f), Connell Dempsey 0-3, Eoghan McLaughlin, Emmet McMahon 0-2 each, Chris Óg Jones, Dan Gray, Seán McDonnell 0-1 each.

Scorers for LyIT: Joel Bradley Walsh 3-2 (1-0 pen), Peadar Mogan, Rory O’Donnell, Jason McGee (0-2f) 0-3 each, Liam Gaughan, Conor O’Donnell, Ryan McFadden (f) Kieran Tobin 0-1 each.

UL: Conor Flaherty (Claregalway, Galway);Paul Maher (Adare, Limerick), Ciarán Donnelly (Bracknagh, Offaly), James McCarthy (Kenmare, Kerry); Gearóid O'Donovan (Newcestown, Cork), Seán Powter (Douglas, Cork), Eoghan McLaughlin (Westport, Mayo); Connell Dempsey (Knockmore, Mayo), Daniel Walsh (Kilmurry-Ibrickane, Clare); Ciarán Downes (Kilmihil, Clare); Emmet McMahon (Kildysart, Clare), Chris Óg Jones (Uibh Laoire, Cork); Dan Gray (Castledermot, Kildare), David Clifford (Fossa, Kerry), Donal O'Sullivan (Kilgarvan, Kerry). Subs: Stefan Okunbar (Na Gaeil, Kerry) for Downes (half-time), Paul Towey (Charlestown, Mayo) for Gray (38), Paul Walsh (Brosna, Kerry) for Jones (47), Conor Igoe (Bonniconlon, Mayo) for O'Donovan (50), Seán McDonnell (Mallow, Cork) for Clifford (52)

LyIT: Emmet Maguire (Termon); Sean Doherty (Buncrana), Caolan Ward (St. Eunan's), Dylan Dorrian (Milford); Jack Gallagher (Glenswilly), Peadar Mogan (St Naul's), Kieran Tobin (St. Eunan's); Jason McGee (Cloughaneely), Ryan McFadden (Termon); Conor O’Donnell (Carndonagh), Liam Gaughan (Tourlestrane, Sligo), Jack McSharry (Killybegs); Oisin Langan (St. Michael's), Rory O’Donnell (Milford), Joel Bradley-Walsh (Seán MacCumhaill's)

Subs: Mark McAteer (Gaeil Fhánada) for Gaughan (36), Kealan Dunleavy (Glenswilly) for McSharry (38)

Referee: Liam Devenney (Mayo)