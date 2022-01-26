Search

26 Jan 2022

Rosses Community School gearing up for Erne Cup Ulster final

The Dungloe-based side put in a fantastic performance at the Tyrone GAA Centre of Excellence to seal their place in the decider, which will be against another Donegal school - St Columba's of Stranorlar - next week

Rosses Community School gearing up for Erne Cup Ulster final

The Rosses CS panel in Garvahey on Monday

Reporter:

Alan Foley

26 Jan 2022 10:34 AM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Rosses Community School under-20 ladies produced a winning display on Monday at Garvahey in the Erne Cup Ulster semi-final to overcome St Mary’s from Newry.

St Mary’s had won all their games in their group stages but Rosses’ sheer determination, work rate and skill level were second to none.

Although comfortable from the get go; they maintained their high level of performance right until the final whistle. Tara Geoghegan and Rhíanna McCready shared the bulk of the scores in the first half that were assisted by a range of key contributors throughout the team.

With the majority of the team playing in the U-16 Erne Cup Ulster final this coming Thursday; it is a testament to the sheer talent of this group of girls. The school and the wider community are behind them as they look forward to their Ulster Final against another Donegal side, St Columba’s College from Stranorlar, next week.

Rosses panel: Erin Gallagher, Aine Boner, Annie DeHóra, Emma Moloney, Charley Duffy, Tara Geogeghen, Ellie McGarvey, Sarah O’Donnell, Ulitah Boyle, Aoife McGee, Ellie Ward, Eve Doherty, Ellie Boyle, Isabella Sweeney, Amy Timoney, Claire Diver, Ella McBride, Rhianna McCready, Alannah O’Donnell, Erin O’Donnell, Leah Duffy, Kayla Gallagher, Millie Hanlon, Eimear McCole, Aoife Rodgers, Emma Wilson, Amy Wilson.

