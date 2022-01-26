Watch: Joel Bradley-Walsh 'loving it' as LyIT defeat UCD in Sigerson

Joel Bradley-Walsh has found a grá for Gaelic football again.

The big Sean MacCumhaills full-forward had been on the books of Finn Harps and was training with Olllie Horgan’s side in pre-season.

Bradley-Walsh spent the latter part of 2021 on loan to Irish League Championship side Institute and could return there in the coming weeks.

Bradley-Walsh bagged a hat-trick for LyIT in last week’s Sigerson Cup loss to UL and on Tuesday night his four points were key as Maxi Curran’s man eked out a 0-7 to 0-6 win over UCD.

“I’m enjoying it,” Bradley-Walsh told Donegal Live.

“I played with MacCumhaills last year and I hadn’t played in a couple of years. I have a wee feel back for it again and I’m loving it.”

Bradley-Walsh converted a late mark to help seal a place in the quarter-finals.

Tuesday was a historic night as Donegal hosted a first Sigerson Cup game in the county and LyIT upset the odds by sending UCD packing.

Bradley-Walsh said: “We had to bring them here and make it hard for them.

“We said at the start to take them down the stretch. We got to the water break: ‘Take them down the stretch’.

“We kept at that mentality for the whole game and we got our reward.

“We weren’t taking chances in the first half, but we stayed in it down the stretch. We sussed the game out a bit more in the second half.”

The backing of a big home support aided LyIT when the temperature went up a notch in a dramatic conclusion.

Bradley-Walsh said: “It was great to see a crowd. There was a big cheer with every score going over and it was a difference. There was a wee sense of pressure with everyone coming out to support us.”