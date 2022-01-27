Letterkenny Gaels have gone with joint-managers to replace Sean McBrearty

Letterkenny Gaels will have a joint ticket in charge this coming season
Letterkenny Gaels have brought in a new management team ahead of the new campaign.
Dougie Corbett and Paul Melaugh will take charge of the club's seniors, assisted by Charlie Creevy and Nicky McGarrigle, who will be managing the reserves too.
The advertised position, contains initial term of 12 months followed by a review and the option to extend the appointments for the 2023 season.
Under Sean McBrearty, Pairc na nGael side were promoted to Division 2 of the All-County Football League last season, while their Junior A Football Championship campaign took them to the final, only to lose to Downings. Gaels' Junior B panel won their championship.
