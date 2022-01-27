Search

27 Jan 2022

Letterkenny Gaels have gone with joint-managers to replace Sean McBrearty

The Pairc na nGael side were promoted to Division 2 of the All-County Football League last season

Letterkenny Gaels have gone with joint-managers to replace Sean McBrearty

Letterkenny Gaels will have a joint ticket in charge this coming season

Reporter:

Alan Foley

27 Jan 2022 2:36 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Letterkenny Gaels have brought in a new management team ahead of the new campaign.

Dougie Corbett and Paul Melaugh will take charge of the club's seniors, assisted by Charlie Creevy and Nicky McGarrigle, who will be managing the reserves too. 

The advertised position, contains initial term of 12 months followed by a review and the option to extend the appointments for the 2023 season.

Under Sean McBrearty, Pairc na nGael side were promoted to Division 2 of the All-County Football League last season, while their Junior A Football Championship campaign took them to the final, only to lose to Downings. Gaels' Junior B panel won their championship. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media