27 Jan 2022

LyIT learn their Sigerson Cup fate

Maxi Curran's side will take on NUI Galway, who have Jamie Brennan as part of their panel

LyIT were 0-7 to 0-6 winners against DCU in Round 2

Reporter:

Alan Foley

27 Jan 2022 2:46 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Following on from their fine win over UCD, LyIT have been drawn to face NUI Galway in the last eight of the Sigerson Cup next week.

Maxi Curran's side were 0-7 to 0-6 winners on Tuesday at the Donegal Training Centre in Convoy. NUI Galway named Donegal and Bundoran forward Jamie Brennan in their pre-competition panel, although he has not appeared.

LyIT hold their nerve to see off UCD and confirm Sigerson last eight spot

Maxi Curran's side came through one of the tightest games imaginable, with Joel Bradley-Walsh the hero in injury time

Elsewhere in the draw, the University of Limerick will face Queen’s University Belfast in the Sigerson Cup quarter-final after the draw was made earlier today, with the fixture to be played at Abbotstown in Dublin.

The other last eight ties see MTU Kerry take on Maynooth University, while DCU meet UUJ.

Watch: Joel Bradley-Walsh 'loving it' as LyIT defeat UCD in Sigerson

The Sean MacCumhaills man posted four points as LyIT upset the odds

