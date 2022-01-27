LyIT learn their Sigerson Cup fate

LyIT were 0-7 to 0-6 winners against DCU in Round 2
Following on from their fine win over UCD, LyIT have been drawn to face NUI Galway in the last eight of the Sigerson Cup next week.
Maxi Curran's side were 0-7 to 0-6 winners on Tuesday at the Donegal Training Centre in Convoy. NUI Galway named Donegal and Bundoran forward Jamie Brennan in their pre-competition panel, although he has not appeared.
Elsewhere in the draw, the University of Limerick will face Queen’s University Belfast in the Sigerson Cup quarter-final after the draw was made earlier today, with the fixture to be played at Abbotstown in Dublin.
The other last eight ties see MTU Kerry take on Maynooth University, while DCU meet UUJ.
