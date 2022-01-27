Venue confirmed for LyIT's Sigerson Cup quarter-final against NUI Galway

Dangan is part of the NUI Galway campus
Letterkenny Institute of Technology's Sigerson quarter-final against NUI Galway has been confirmed for Dangan this coming Tuesday.
The Dangan Sports Campus is part of NUI Galway, with the seeded team getting home advantage in the quarter-finals. The match will take place at 6:30pm on Tuesday.
A young girl enjoying an online baking workshop at home during Cruinniú na nÓg 2021. Credit: Paul McGuckin
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.