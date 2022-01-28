Search

28 Jan 2022

Glenfin's Maggie Farrelly in contention to be first the woman to referee in the Allianz League

Farrelly is one of the 40 short-listed referees for the upcoming league, which starts tomorrow

Glenfin's Maggie Farrelly in contention to be first the woman to referee in the Allianz League

Referee Maggie Farrelly during the Cavan County Senior Club Football Championship Final Replay match between Gowna and Ramor United at Kingspan Breffni in Cavan

Reporter:

Alan Foley

28 Jan 2022 2:08 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Glenfin's Maggie Farrelly is expected to make history this season by becoming the first woman ever to referee an Allianz League fixture.

Farrelly, who is a native of Laragh, Co Cavan, is one of 40 referees shortlisted to take charge if the seven-match series in the four divisions. The Allianz League get underway tomorrow.

Last November, Farrelly took charge of the Cavan SFC final replay between Gowna against Ramor United at Kingspan Breffni Park. She has also refereed Ulster Championship underage fixture and in the Dr McKenna Cup game.

