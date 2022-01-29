Donegal players feature as London win Division 4 opener

Termon pair Enda McCormick and Nathan McElwaine played for London against Carlow.
London came from ten points down to defeat Carlow in Division 4 of the Allianz Football League - and there was a strong Donegal feel.
Termon duo Enda McCormick and Nathan McElwaine played with McCormack scoring 1-2 for Michael Maher’s team, who won 2-11 to 1-13 at Cullen Park.
Carlow led 1-7 to 0-3 at half-time, Colm Hulton netting a 14th minute goal.
Carlow stretched the lead to ten after the restart, but McCormick helped turn the tide with a point.
When Jamie Clarke was sent off, Carlow were down to 14 men and the night began to unravel.
On 53 minutes, McCormick riffled home a goal and Liam Gavaghan bagged another soon after.
London held on for a big win.
Knights of Malta putting casualty in ambulance. Liam Curley in Jacket and Bernard Feeney in Knights of Malta uniform
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.