30 Jan 2022

Donegal players feature as London win Division 4 opener

London came from ten down to defeat Carlow

Termon pair Enda McCormick and Nathan McElwaine played for London against Carlow.

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

29 Jan 2022 11:43 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

London came from ten points down to defeat Carlow in Division 4 of the Allianz Football League - and there was a strong Donegal feel.

Termon duo Enda McCormick and Nathan McElwaine played with McCormack scoring 1-2 for Michael Maher’s team, who won 2-11 to 1-13 at Cullen Park.

Carlow led 1-7 to 0-3 at half-time, Colm Hulton netting a 14th minute goal.

Carlow stretched the lead to ten after the restart, but McCormick helped turn the tide with a point.

When Jamie Clarke was sent off, Carlow were down to 14 men and the night began to unravel.

On 53 minutes, McCormick riffled home a goal and Liam Gavaghan bagged another soon after.

London held on for a big win.

