O'Donnell Park to play host to All-Ireland Club Junior Camogie Championship semi-final

O'Donnell Park in Letterkenny has been chosen to play host one of the All-Ireland junior club camogie semi-finals this weekend.
Derry's Eoghan Rua Camogs face Athleague from Roscommon at St Eunan's ground on Saturday at 2pm. Last year, the ground played host to a number of high-profile domestic fixtures, such as the Donegal IFC final and replay, the Donegal SHC final, JFC final and U-21A final.
It is also the home ground for Donegal in Division 2B of the NHL, with London having played there earlier this month and Derry he guests on Sunday, March 6. Declan Bonner's senior footballers welcome Armagh to Letterkenny in their final Allianz League Division 1 fixture on Sunday, March 27.
The original fixture was down for Inniskeen Grattans, Co Monaghan, last weekend but was postponed due to the adverse weather.
Having searched high and low for a venue that would allow them to play on Saturday rather than Sunday, told the All-Ireland junior camogie semi-final between @EoghanRua and @AthleagueC will be held in O'Donnell Park, Letterkenny at 2pm on Saturday— Cahair O'Kane (@CahairOKane1) February 23, 2022
