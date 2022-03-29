Search

31 Mar 2022

Trevor Alcorn takes the Gaoth Dobhair hotseat

The Termon clubman is the new man at the helm in Magheragallon

Reporter:

Alan Foley

29 Mar 2022 2:06 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Trevor Alcorn has been appointed the new Gaoth Dobhair manager ahead of the 2022 season, with the All-County Football League getting underway this weekend.

Alcorn is a native of Termon and will take his team into action against St Michael's, who are under the stewardship of Raymond McLaughlin and Cathal Sweeeny this year, on Saturday, as the 2018 Donegal and Ulster Club SFC champions get their campaign started.

Kevin Cassidy and Joe Duffy were in charge at Gaoth Dobhair last season, with Maxi Curran also part of the management team. Their interest in the Donegal SFC ended at the quarter-final stage, following a loss to Naomh Conaill. Mervyn O'Donnell had been in charge up until the end of the 2020 season.

Alcorn managed Termon to the Donegal MFC in 2018 and was also part of Francie Friel's set-up with Termon ladies when they defeated Mourneabbey to win the All-Ireland Ladies Senior Championship in 2014. 

