Trevor Alcorn takes the Gaoth Dobhair hotseat

Trevor Alcorn and Roisin Friel
Trevor Alcorn has been appointed the new Gaoth Dobhair manager ahead of the 2022 season, with the All-County Football League getting underway this weekend.
Alcorn is a native of Termon and will take his team into action against St Michael's, who are under the stewardship of Raymond McLaughlin and Cathal Sweeeny this year, on Saturday, as the 2018 Donegal and Ulster Club SFC champions get their campaign started.
Kevin Cassidy and Joe Duffy were in charge at Gaoth Dobhair last season, with Maxi Curran also part of the management team. Their interest in the Donegal SFC ended at the quarter-final stage, following a loss to Naomh Conaill. Mervyn O'Donnell had been in charge up until the end of the 2020 season.
Alcorn managed Termon to the Donegal MFC in 2018 and was also part of Francie Friel's set-up with Termon ladies when they defeated Mourneabbey to win the All-Ireland Ladies Senior Championship in 2014.
Pictured at Saturday night's event are from left, Charles McGlynn, Ciaran Haran, Ted McLaughlin, Minister Charlie McConalogue and Gordon Randles
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.