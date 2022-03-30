Search

31 Mar 2022

Five Donegal and Armagh players reportedly hit with bans following melee

Following Sunday's dramatic Allianz League Division 1 encounter in Letterkenny, the sides are due to meet in the Ulster SFC next month

Both sides scuffle after the Allianz Football League Division 1 match between Donegal and Armagh at O'Donnell Park

Reporter:

Alan Foley

30 Mar 2022 3:09 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

The fallout from the aftermath scenes at O’Donnell Park on Sunday means five players are likely to miss next month’s Ulster SFC clash between Donegal and Armagh.

Cahair O’Kane in The Irish News has reported they are of the understanding that Donegal duo Odhran McFadden-Ferry and Neil McGee, as well as Armagh’s Aidan Nugent, Ciaran Mackin and Stefan Campbell, have been hit with proposed bans.

The bans are a result of referee Paddy Neilan’s report following Declan Bonner’s Donegal winning 1-14 to 1-13 in Letterkenny with Patrick McBrearty kicking a late winner. The sides are due to meet in the Ulster SFC on Sunday, April 24 in Ballybofey.

More to follow ...

Local News

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

