Five Donegal and Armagh players reportedly hit with bans following melee

Both sides scuffle after the Allianz Football League Division 1 match between Donegal and Armagh at O'Donnell Park
The fallout from the aftermath scenes at O’Donnell Park on Sunday means five players are likely to miss next month’s Ulster SFC clash between Donegal and Armagh.
Cahair O’Kane in The Irish News has reported they are of the understanding that Donegal duo Odhran McFadden-Ferry and Neil McGee, as well as Armagh’s Aidan Nugent, Ciaran Mackin and Stefan Campbell, have been hit with proposed bans.
The bans are a result of referee Paddy Neilan’s report following Declan Bonner’s Donegal winning 1-14 to 1-13 in Letterkenny with Patrick McBrearty kicking a late winner. The sides are due to meet in the Ulster SFC on Sunday, April 24 in Ballybofey.
More to follow ...
Pictured at Saturday night's event are from left, Charles McGlynn, Ciaran Haran, Ted McLaughlin, Minister Charlie McConalogue and Gordon Randles
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.