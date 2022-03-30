'No comment' from Donegal on proposed suspensions ahead of Armagh clash

Donegal defender Neil McGee
Donegal GAA officials were making no comment this evening on the reported bans being proposed on Odhrán McFadden Ferry and Neil McGee.
The fallout from the after-match scenes where there was a melee with players and officials from both sides at O’Donnell Park on Sunday means five players are likely to miss next month’s Ulster SFC quarter-final clash between Donegal and Armagh.
The suspensions came as a result of referee Paddy Neilan’s report following Declan Bonner’s Donegal winning the Allianz League Division 1 clash 1-14 to 1-13 on Sunday with Patrick McBrearty kicking a late winner.
The incident happened at the final whistle and involved a large number of players from the two sides. It was just outside the O’Donnell Park tunnel and in full view of the grand stand.
The incident was captured by the TV cameras and carried on the main evening news on RTE at 6 pm and was shown again on the GAA highlights show League Sunday and discussed by the panel, which consisted of host Joanne Cantwell and analysts Kevin McStay and Ciaran Whelan.
In light of four Tyrone players - Peter Harte, Michael McKernan, Padraig Hampsey and Kieran McGeary - and Armagh’s Greg McCabe being sent off during their Division 1 fixture at the Athletic Grounds in February and the subsequent one-match bans imposed, disciplinary action was expected.
