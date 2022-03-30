Search

31 Mar 2022

'No comment' from Donegal on proposed suspensions ahead of Armagh clash

Five players are likely to miss next month’s Ulster SFC quarter-final clash between Donegal and Armagh

'No comment' from Donegal on proposed suspensions ahead of Armagh clash

Donegal defender Neil McGee

Reporter:

Tom Comack and Alan Foley

30 Mar 2022 11:17 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Donegal GAA officials were making no comment this evening on the reported bans being proposed on Odhrán McFadden Ferry and Neil McGee.

The fallout from the after-match scenes where there was a melee with players and officials from both sides at O’Donnell Park on Sunday means five players are likely to miss next month’s Ulster SFC quarter-final clash between Donegal and Armagh.

An alternative view: Sunshine, survival, scraps and suspensions

The chaotic meeting on the last day of the regulation season of Division 1 has already added even more spice to next month’s Ulster SFC opener between Donegal and Armagh


The Armagh players in hot water are joint-captain Aidan Nugent, Ciaran Mackin and Stefan Campbell. The length of the proposed suspensions was not reported as of Wednesday evening. The sides are due to meet in the Ulster SFC on Sunday, April 24 in Ballybofey.

When contacted by The Donegal Democrat this lunchtime, Wednesday, Donegal County Board secretary Declan Martin said he had no comment to make on the report and would neither confirm or deny that Donegal had received notification of the proposed bans.

The secretary did state in the event of the report being true, due process would be followed. That process includes provision for the player(s) requesting a personal hearing and having their case heard by the Croke Park’s disciplinary authorities, if they so wish.



The suspensions came as a result of referee Paddy Neilan’s report following Declan Bonner’s Donegal winning the Allianz League Division 1 clash 1-14 to 1-13 on Sunday with Patrick McBrearty kicking a late winner.

The incident happened at the final whistle and involved a large number of players from the two sides. It was just outside the O’Donnell Park tunnel and in full view of the grand stand.

The incident was captured by the TV cameras and carried on the main evening news on RTE at 6 pm and was shown again on the GAA highlights show League Sunday and discussed by the panel, which consisted of host Joanne Cantwell and analysts Kevin McStay and Ciaran Whelan.

In light of four Tyrone players - Peter Harte, Michael McKernan, Padraig Hampsey and Kieran McGeary - and Armagh’s Greg McCabe being sent off during their Division 1 fixture at the Athletic Grounds in February and the subsequent one-match bans imposed, disciplinary action was expected.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media