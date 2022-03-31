Roberts on the trail of that elusive Ulster medal with Donegal U-20's

Goath Dobhair goalkeeper Daithi Roberts and his Donegal teammates face into the Ulster U-20 Championship on Friday
Daithi Roberts, the Donegal U-20 netminder and vice-captain, is adapting to the new role goalkeepers play in the modern game.
The Gaoth Dobhair clubman admits to not being a great fan of running up and down the field. He prefers instead to stay around his goal area and only moves out of the zone when needed.
“The role has completely changed over the last two or three years,” says Roberts. “Rory Beggan has taken it to a new extreme and Shaun Patton is doing the same. We keepers have to get used to it and adapt to it. We're not just a goalkeeper but we can be a plus one, or an extra defender in there.
