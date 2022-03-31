Roberts on the trail of that elusive Ulster medal with Donegal U-20's

Daithi Roberts, the Donegal U-20 netminder and vice-captain, is adapting to the new role goalkeepers play in the modern game.



The Gaoth Dobhair clubman admits to not being a great fan of running up and down the field. He prefers instead to stay around his goal area and only moves out of the zone when needed.



“The role has completely changed over the last two or three years,” says Roberts. “Rory Beggan has taken it to a new extreme and Shaun Patton is doing the same. We keepers have to get used to it and adapt to it. We're not just a goalkeeper but we can be a plus one, or an extra defender in there.

“I'd be one for staying around the square. I wouldn't be too fond of running up and down the field but if it has to be done, it has to be done.”In the not too distant past, making saves and driving the kick-out into the opposition half of the pitch was the oxygen on which goalkeepers survived and thrived.“Matches are really based on kick-outs, nowadays,” Roberts adds. “You might have 20 to 25 kick-outs in a match and they are all very important. You have to make sure that everything goes right on the day.”A member of the 2020 team beaten by Tyrone in the Ulster final and last year’s who lost to Monaghan in the Ulster semi-final, Roberts with a bit of luck Donegal could be going for a third Ulster title in a row.“There are a few of us there from 2020 with SP Barrett and there are a good few of us that were involved last year,” Roberts says. “We feel we probably should be going for three in-a-row this year. We are all pushing on and trying to get that Ulster medal at the end of the day”





