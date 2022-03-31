Exciting times as Letterkenny Gaels underage academy makes its return

There is much excitement within the Letterkenny Gaels Underage Football Academy this week as the underage teams move back to the green grass at Pairc na nGael

The academy players and coaches have spent the winter months developing their football skills on the astro pitches and in the indoor halls around Letterkenny. Returning to the grass pitches on Sunday will be a welcome move for these young Gaels and their coaches.

So just who is the Gaels number 7??

The Letterkenny Gaels Underage Football Academy has gone from strength to strength over the last number of years with almost 200 children turning up on a Sunday morning to enjoy the fun.

Brian Sweeney, Underage Football Sub-committee chairperson said “There is a hive of activity at Pairc na nGael every Sunday morning from April through to the end of September.

Letterkenny Gaels U-10 footballers with their coaches at the underage academy

“There is no free space across our two pitches with players from age 4 up to age 12 taking part in Sunday morning games and having lots of fun”.

Brian added: “What is very promising for women’s football at the club is that over 40% of our underage academy players are now girls. We have separate boys and girls teams at all age groups now”.

The Underage Football Academy runs every Sunday morning from 10:30am to 12 noon.

Parents of boys and girls wishing to join in the fun should contact Ronan McCole (Nursery - U6) (086) 317 9459, Brian Sweeney (Boys U8-U12) (087) 228 2386 and/or Ursula Gallagher (Girls U8-U12) (085) 708 5323. New players are welcome every week.