Donegal release panel for U-20 opener against Armagh

Donegal defeated Tyrone in Letterkenny to win the Leo Murphy Cup
The Donegal U-20 squad for their Ulster Championship quarter-final against Armagh in Ballybofey this evening has been released.
The game in Páirc Sheáin MhicCumhaill throws in at 8 pm between Donegal and Armagh and is being streamed on behalf of the Ulster Council by BeoSport. Please click here to purchase.
