St Eunan's and Setanta open with titanic clash in Senior Hurling League

St Eunan's and Setanta contested last year's Donegal SHC final
Even without their county senior hurlers, both St Eunan’s and Setanta have more than enough players to make this Sunday’s opening Senior Hurling League fixture a high-quality absorbing tussle as they have loads of depth and quality in their ranks.
St Eunan’s are the reigning League and Championship holders and have some fine hurlers even apart from county men, Sean McVeigh, Brian McIntyre, Conor O’Grady, Daire O’Maoileidigh and Ryan Hilferty. They can still call on Cormac Finn, Russell Forde, Conor McVeigh, Sean Halvey, Kevin Kealy, Paul O’Donnell and Steven Doherty to power their efforts.
Their clash at O'Donnell Park on Sunday is the only fixture on opening weekend as Dungloe's clash with Buncrana, and the meeting of Aodh Ruadh and MacCumhaill's, which were both scheduled for tonight, Friday, having been postponed.
