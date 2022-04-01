Armagh set to appeal suspensions handed out following Donegal melee

Armagh players leave the pitch after the Allianz Football League Division 1 match in Letterkenny last Sunday
Armagh are believed to be appealing the three bans handed down following their Allianz League Division 1 fixture with Donegal in Letterkenny last Sunday.
The Armagh players cited are joint-captain Aidan Nugent, Ciaran Mackin and Stefan Campbell, while Donegal's Odhran McFadden Ferry and Gaoth Dobhair clubmate Neil McGee were also given bans that will see them miss the Ulster SFC quarter-final between the two sides on April 24.
Donegal this morning confirmed they accepted the punishment dished out to their players, although Armagh have decided to contest the decision, which was based on the findings of match referee Paddy Neilan.
A Donegal County Board statement reads: "Following consultations last night between the county board, team management and player representatives, CLG Dhún na nGall accept the referee’s report on the Donegal v Armagh Allianz League Round 7 fixture last Sunday in O’Donnell Park. Consequently, Donegal will not be appealing the suspensions handed out to Donegal players.”
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.