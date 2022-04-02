Search

02 Apr 2022

Peter MacIntyre's Bundoran make winning start to Division 1 at Termon

The visitors had played themselves into a six-point lead only for Termon to make a fist of it before a Kyle McNulty goal sealed the points

MacIntyre's Bundoran make winning start to Division 1 at Termon

The Bundoran panel before their opening Division 1 fixture at Termon

Reporter:

Alan Foley at Burn Road

02 Apr 2022 9:33 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Realt na Mara Bundoran got Peter MacIntyre’s managerial tenure off to a winning start when Kyle McNulty’s late goal fended off a Termon comeback at the Burn Road.

Termon 0-9
Realt na Mara, Bundoran 1-10

Five minutes into the second half, the visitors were 0-9 to 0-3 in front only for Termon to kick five in a row and get back to within touching distance. However, seven minutes from time, Cian McEniff’s ball into Ciaran McCaughey at full-forward was laid off to McNulty to smash home the only goal.

It was the visitors who looked the more comfortable in the opening exchanges, albeit with a breeze at their backs, but showed good variation in their play. McEniff and Oran Gallagher both scored a couple of early frees to establish a 0-4 to 0-1 Bundoran lead, with Cormac Gallagher the only first quarter scorer for Francie Friel and Johnny McGinley’s team.

Termon managed their second score on 27 minutes and although Steve McElwaine added a third, it was 0-7 to 0-3 for Bundoran at the break, thanks to three fine scores from play from Matthew Duffy, Dara Hoey and Timmy Govorov.

Hoey and Govorov scored good points on the run before Termon finally clicked into gear. A point from the just introduced Jack Alcorn, Oisin Harkin with two, McElwaine again and a brilliant McDaid score meant there was just one in it, 0-9 to 0-8 on 51 minutes.

Bundoran stopped the rut with McEniff on target, only for Alcorn to pop over his second and take it back to just the one in it. McNulty, though, nipped that and left with two deserved points.

Termon scorers: Steve McElwaine and Jack Alcorn (0-2), Daire McDaid and Oisin Harkin (0-2, 1f), Cormac Gallagher (0-1).
Bundoran scorers: Kyle McNulty (1-0), Cian McEniff (0-3, 1f), Dara Hoey, Timmy Govorov (0-2), Oran Gallagher (0-2, 2f), Matthew Duffy,

Termon: Darragh Russell; Oisin Cassidy, Kevin McDaid, Caolan Gallagher; Evan Coleman, Cormac Gallagher, Anthony Grant; James McSharry, Ricky Gallagher; Rory McGrenra, Daire McDaid, Patrick McDaid; Steven McElwaine, Oisin Harkin, Eoin Quinn. Subs: Jack Alcorn for Quinn (36), Conor Cassidy for McGrenra (46)

Realt Na Mara, Bundoran: Conor Carty; Conor McManus, Jonathan Boyle, Adam Gallagher; Timmy Govorov, Shane McGowan, Brian McHenry; Cian McEniff, Matthew Duffy; Jakub Machink, Dara Hoey, Adam McGloin; Oran Gallagher, Ciaran McCaughey, Kyle McNulty. Diarmuid Spratt for McGloin (41).
Referee: Martin Coll (Gaoth Dobhair).

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media