Peter MacIntyre's Bundoran make winning start to Division 1 at Termon

Realt na Mara Bundoran got Peter MacIntyre’s managerial tenure off to a winning start when Kyle McNulty’s late goal fended off a Termon comeback at the Burn Road.

Termon 0-9

Realt na Mara, Bundoran 1-10

Five minutes into the second half, the visitors were 0-9 to 0-3 in front only for Termon to kick five in a row and get back to within touching distance. However, seven minutes from time, Cian McEniff’s ball into Ciaran McCaughey at full-forward was laid off to McNulty to smash home the only goal.

It was the visitors who looked the more comfortable in the opening exchanges, albeit with a breeze at their backs, but showed good variation in their play. McEniff and Oran Gallagher both scored a couple of early frees to establish a 0-4 to 0-1 Bundoran lead, with Cormac Gallagher the only first quarter scorer for Francie Friel and Johnny McGinley’s team.

Termon managed their second score on 27 minutes and although Steve McElwaine added a third, it was 0-7 to 0-3 for Bundoran at the break, thanks to three fine scores from play from Matthew Duffy, Dara Hoey and Timmy Govorov.

Hoey and Govorov scored good points on the run before Termon finally clicked into gear. A point from the just introduced Jack Alcorn, Oisin Harkin with two, McElwaine again and a brilliant McDaid score meant there was just one in it, 0-9 to 0-8 on 51 minutes.

Bundoran stopped the rut with McEniff on target, only for Alcorn to pop over his second and take it back to just the one in it. McNulty, though, nipped that and left with two deserved points.

Termon scorers: Steve McElwaine and Jack Alcorn (0-2), Daire McDaid and Oisin Harkin (0-2, 1f), Cormac Gallagher (0-1).

Bundoran scorers: Kyle McNulty (1-0), Cian McEniff (0-3, 1f), Dara Hoey, Timmy Govorov (0-2), Oran Gallagher (0-2, 2f), Matthew Duffy,

Termon: Darragh Russell; Oisin Cassidy, Kevin McDaid, Caolan Gallagher; Evan Coleman, Cormac Gallagher, Anthony Grant; James McSharry, Ricky Gallagher; Rory McGrenra, Daire McDaid, Patrick McDaid; Steven McElwaine, Oisin Harkin, Eoin Quinn. Subs: Jack Alcorn for Quinn (36), Conor Cassidy for McGrenra (46)

Realt Na Mara, Bundoran: Conor Carty; Conor McManus, Jonathan Boyle, Adam Gallagher; Timmy Govorov, Shane McGowan, Brian McHenry; Cian McEniff, Matthew Duffy; Jakub Machink, Dara Hoey, Adam McGloin; Oran Gallagher, Ciaran McCaughey, Kyle McNulty. Diarmuid Spratt for McGloin (41).

Referee: Martin Coll (Gaoth Dobhair).