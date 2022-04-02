Bradley-Walsh leads the way as MacCumhaills begin with win in Milford

Joel Bradley-Walsh steered Sean MacCumhaills to a useful opening day away win over Milford.

Milford 0-11

Sean MacCumhaills 0-14

Bradley-Walsh, drafted recently into the Donegal senior squad by Declan Bonner, scored eight points, including a couple of majestic long-range frees.

Bradley-Walsh’s scores were crucial as MacCumhaills, now under the management of Darren O’Leary and Mark O’Sullivan, got their new regime off to a winning start.

Kane Barrett, the game’s top marksman with nine points, kept Milford in it, but MacCumhaills managed the game - and its pace - well over the closing ten minutes.

Milford native and former Moyle View boss Shaun Paul Barrett, the father of the Milford number 14, is now on the MacCumhaills backroom team, giving an extra sense of intrigue.

Benny McLaughlin posted a fourth-minute point and from there to the final shrill of Siobhan Coyle’s whistle, the Twin Towns men were in front.

Milford, with Pauric Curley now in charge, narrowed the margin to two points twice in the second half, but that was as close as they came.

They were certainly left to rue a spurned goal chance in the 25th minute. With Milford trailing by four, Eoin O’Donnell’s superb ball sent Darragh Black scurrying forward, but his effort was off target.

That came in a flash after Shaun Gallagher saved strongly at his near post from a powerful Bradley-Walsh drive.

Cian Mulligan popped over a pair of exceptional points as MacCumhaills, minus several of their leading lights including Donegal forward Oisin Gallen, opened up a four-point lead by the 20th minute.

Bradley-Walsh nailed a 40m free off the ground and they led 0-9 to 0-5 at the break.

When Barrett fetched high and arrowed over five minutes into the second half, the margin was at two.

Sub Jamie Keegan, with his first touch from the narrowest of angles, steadied MacCumhails.

An over-the-shoulder point from Barrett kept Milford right in touch, but with Bradley-Walsh converting another free from distance, the evening belonged to the Finnsiders.



Milford scorers: Kane Barrett (0-9, 6f, 1m), Marty Doyle (0-1), Ryan McMahon (0-1).

Sean MacCumhaills scorers: Joel Bradley-Walsh (0-8, 5f, 2m), Cian Mulligan (0-2), Benny McLaughlin (0-1), Luke Gavigan (0-1), Chad McSorley (0-1), Jamie Keegan (0-1).



Milford: Shaun Gallagher; Conor McHugh, Conor Coll, Shay Durning; Anthony Curran, Ronan Docherty, Patrick Ferry; Ryan McMahon, Eoin O’Donnell; Marty Doyle, Darragh Black, Cathay McGettigan; Shane Black, Kane Barrett, Gavin Grier. Subs: Chris Bradley for S.Black (half-time), Connor Gormley for Doyle (41), Rory O’Donnell for McMahon (48).

Sean MacCumhaills: Eoin Gallen; Eoin McGonagle, Joe Boyle, Gary Dunnion; Cian Mulligan, Luke Gavigan, Chad McSorley; Steven O’Reilly, Gavin Gallagher; Carl Dunnion, Gary Wilson, Aaron Kelly; Benny McLaughlin, Joel Bradley-Walsh, Josh McMenamin. Subs: Jamie Keegan for Kelly (41), Sean Breen and Kevin McCormick for McSorley and Dunnion (54), Jack Duffy for McLaughlin (58).

Referee: Siobhan Coyle (Gaeil Fhánada).