O’Leary praises MacCumhaills young guns

Jamie Keegan bends over a point for Sean MacCumhaills. Picture: Chris Doherty
Darren O’Leary was delighted with how his Sean MacCumhaills young guns performed in Saturday’s opening Division 2 win over Milford.
MacCumhaills scored a 0-14 to 0-11 victory at Moyle View Park to give joint managers O’Leary and Mark O’Sullivan a winning start.
“From January, since we started training, they’ve been top notch,” O’Leary told Donegal Live.
“They’re great young lads.
“I thought we played very well in the first half. We had four 17-year-olds starting there. We’re down a lot of bodies. We still have a few men to come back in. It’s good for us.”
MacCumhaills have enjoyed good success at underage level in recent years, including wining last year’s Donegal minor championship title.
O’Leary said: “They’re a great bunch of lads to work with. So far, so good. It’s exciting times ahead with these young lads. We need to blood these young boys.”
