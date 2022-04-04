Search

04 Apr 2022

Milestone in the development of the new training pitch for Dungloe GAA Club

Contract has been signed with H. Harkin Plant Hire for the construction of the stone base for the new pitch

Milestone in the development of the new training pitch for Dungloe GAA Club

Pat the Cope Gallagher, Liam Sweeney, Jack Chambers Minister of State for Gaeltacht Affairs, Liam Ferry, Paddy Bonner, Catriona Boyle Club Óige Cordinator and Paul McGee Project Cordinator, new pitch

Reporter:

Contributor

04 Apr 2022 12:53 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

A significant milestone has been reached in the development of the new training pitch for Dungloe GAA Club.

The contract has been signed with H. Harkin Plant Hire for the construction of the stone base for the new pitch. The works are due to start shortly and it is expected that the bulk of the work will be complete by late summer. Once the stone has been allowed to settle and consolidate the final phase of pitch construction will follow in late 2023.

The club is extremely grateful to Roinn na Gaeltachta for their part funding of the works. The funding acknowledges the great work being undertaken within the club at present to promote the use of our native language and strengthen our cultural strategy.

The pitch has been part of the club plans for a long time and it is fantastic to finally see progress on this development.

Tá lúcháir orainn a fhógairt go bhfuil na hoibreacha le tosú go luath ar ár bpáirc nua i bPáirc na Rosann i gCloch an Chlocháin Liath agus tá muid ag súil go mbeidh an chuid is mó den obair críochnaithe faoi dheireadh an tsamhraidh. .

Tá an club thar a bheith buíoch do Roinn na Galetachta as an bpáirtmhaoiniú a rinne siad ar na hoibreacha.

Tugann an maoiniú aitheantas don obair iontach atá ar siúl sa chlub faoi láthair chun ár dteanga dhúchais a chur chun cinn agus ár gcultúr a neartú.

