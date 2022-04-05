Pobalscoil Ghaoth Dobhair miss out on Ulster U-16½ victory against Carrickmore

Pobalscoil Ghaoth Dobhair were out of luck in their Ulster Schools Pat King Cup (U-16½) final against Dean Maguire College, Carrickmore, in Lifford.

Pobalscoil Ghaoth Dobhair 3-7

Dean Maguire College, Carrickmore 5-13

In difficult conditions the Tyrone nursery were the better side. They had the better balance and they had a number of quality forwards that can pick off a score at every opportunity.



In wing-forward Kevin Cuddy and centre-forward Padraig McDonald they had two match winners who between them scored a combined total of 2-7.



In all they the winners struck five goals. Pobascoil had their goal scorers too with Cronan McPhaidin and James O’Colla both raising green flags. MacPhaidin struck the first five minutes before half-time when he converted from the penalty spot.

Martin Mac Giolla Bride and Cathal O’Gallachoir scored the first half points for Gaoth Dobhair, while second half substitute Johnny MacGiolla Bhride scored all three of Pobalscoil points.



Dean Maguire College, despite playing into a stiff breeze. got off to a flying start and they hit 1-2 without reply in the opening 10 minutes and before Martin MacGiolla Bride - who had a fine game - landed Pobalscoil’s first point. MacDonald scored the Dean Maguire goal.



The Carrickmore side added two more points to lead 1-7 to 0-1, by the 25-minute mark. But a well taken point by Cathal O’Gallachoir point followed by a second goal tucked away by Ó Colla reduced the lead to just two points.



Dean Maguire College went in five up at half-time thanks to a well taken Michael McGlinchey goal deep in injury time. They led 2-7 to 2-2 at half-time.



The game slipped away again in the early minutes of the second period as the winners outscored Pobalscoil 2-3 to 0-1 in the third quarter. Trailing by 15 points and with 15 minutes to go Pobalsoil battled bravely and they were rewarded for their effort with a goal and five points to just a goal and single point for Dean Maguire.



Cronan MacPhaidin - who had a fine game throughout - finished off a fine move with a well taken goal and Ó’Colla and second half substitute Johnny MacGiolla Bride scored the points. Pobalscoil finished the game with 14 after Fionn Ó Cnaimhsí was shown a red card for a late challenge. And Kevin Ruddy rounded off the scoring with a fifth goal for the Tyrone team on the stroke of full-time.



Pobalscoil Ghaoth Dobhair scorers: Cronan Mac Phaidin (2-0, 1-0 pen), Jack Ó Dochartaigh (1-0),Johnny Mac Giolla Bhríde (0-3, 3f),Martin Mac Giolla Chomhaill (0-2),Padraig Mac Giolla Bhríde (0-1, 1f), Cathal Ó Gallachóir (0-1).

Dean Maguire College scorers: Kevin Cuddy (1-4), Padraig McDonald (1-3), Shea Munroe (1-1), Pierce Byrne (1-1), Michael McGlinchey (1-0), James McCallion (0-2), Sean Og Teague (0-1), Aidan Woods (0-1)

Pobalscoil Ghaoth Dobhair: Oisin Ó Duibhir; Alan Ó Dochartaigh, Ciarán Ó Dochartaigh, Danny Ó Gallachóir; Dallan Ó Baoill, Padraig Mac Giolla Bhríde, Cathal Ó Gallachóir; Jordi Cribben, Martin Mac Giolla Chomhaill; Liam Breatnach, Cronan Mac Phaidin, Michael Mac Aoidh; Colm Ó Dochartaigh, Jack Ó Dochartaigh, James Ó Colla. Subs: Johnny Mac Giolla Bhríde and Fionn Ó Cnaimhsí for Ó Colla and D Ó Gallachóir.

Dean Maguire College: Ferdia Doherty; Rauri Kerr, Finbar Donnelly, Tiarnin Mullin; Thomas Duff, Pierce Byrne, Michael Coyle; James McCallan, Aidan Woods; Calum Stewart, Padraig McDonald, Kevin Cuddy; Michael McGlinchey, Shea Munroe, Sean Og Teague. Subs: Davagh Loughran for C Stewart; Oisin Coleman for S Munroe; Ryan Coney for M Coyle; Seanin Munroe for P McDonald.