Donegal U-16s begin their Buncrana Cup journey under new manager Barry Ward

The Donegal U-16s have their first game in the new-look Buncrana Cup this Saturday when they take on Derry in O'Donnell Park, Letterkenny (2 pm).



The Buncrana Cup is being stretched out over the summer this year with one game each month. Donegal will have a new man in charge in the form of former county player and Ballyshannon native Barry Ward, who has stepped up from club management.



"I had my time with Aodh Ruadh over the last three years, so it is just a new challenge," says Ward, who led his home club to an Intermediate championship in 2020 and promotion to Division 1 in 2021.



His new challenge is well underway as the U-16s have their panel in place having had numerous trials and challenge games.

"There is a great support network throughout the whole academy between medical staff, logistics and with Karl (Lacey) and Aaron (Kyles) at the top of it. Gary Boyle and Donie McCole have done an awful lot of work with the team last year as well.



"Yeah, there's a great structure there and the players involved at the minute are very lucky," says Ward.

"We have played Cavan first and then a few weeks ago we played Meath before going on to the Donegal-Dublin NFL game afterwards in Croke Park. That was a great day out for the lads.



"We have quite a large panel; we would be carrying 36-37. It's just rotating them. It's all part of their development and it's making sure everyone gets game time and to advance them and bring them on as footballers."



And what are the expectations and targets for the current U-16 group. "Success is measuring the advances they are making; taking what we are doing in training into games. They have been doing that very well over the last few games and we're hoping it continues on Saturday and they keep improving each day they go out."



The new format of the Buncrana Cup will ensure that this group get plenty of football over the summer months.



"It goes on to August, a game every month. There is plenty of time in between for challenge matches and the rest. It will be a good summer of football for the lads," says Ward, who adds that they will get plenty of football with their clubs also.



"The clubs are very important; we are only borrowing the players from their clubs. It's about trying to strike that balance between the two."



It starts on Saturday in Letterkenny and Ward says that Derry have agreed to have a second game so that all of his panel get game time.



"We trained this week and everybody is looking forward to it, the first day out. The availability of Letterkenny is an added bonus for the lads to play on an intercounty ground."

Donegal U-16 Panel

Daniel McDaid - Carndonagh

Donal Gallagher - Naomh Brid

Luke Clerkin - Dungloe

Daniel McMenamin - N Padraig Uisce Chaoin

Peter Mc Glynn - Naomh Conaill

Callum McCrea - Four Masters

Terence McGovern - Four Masters

Darragh Hennigan - Ardara

Tiarnan Ward - Naomh Conaill

Donal Og O 'Brien - Buncrana

Dylan Mullholland - Buncrana

Jack Gallagher - St Eunan’s

Martin Mac Giolla Choill - Ghaoth Dobhair

Ciarán Cassidy - Termon

Oisin Doherty - Four Masters

Philip Doherty - St Eunans

John James Sweeney - Termon

Shane Callaghan - Naomh Columba

Aaron Neely - Dungloe

Peadar Shallow - Naomh Naille

Aiden Friel - Glenswilly

James Monaghan - Aodh Ruadh

Andrew Davision - Buncrana

Oran Gallagher - Termon

Shane Ellison - St Eunans

Conan Brannigan - Naomh Conaill

Johnnie Mac Giolla Bhride - Gweedore

Danny Brown - Naomh Conaill

Thomas Roache - St Eunan’s

Kieran O'Kane - Malin

Ricky Guntrip - Glenswilly

Daniel Mc Closkey - Cill Chartha

Gavin Doherty – Killybegs

Jack Hegarty – Naomh Ultan

Eoin Scott – Glenswilly

Oisin Scanlon – St Eunans