Naomh Padraig Uisce Chaoin have sights set on promotion

Naomh Padraig Uisce Chaoin got the new Division 3 season off to a promising start with a comfortable win over Robert Emmets on Saturday evening.



Naomh Padraig won the game on a 1-11 to 1-1 with Joseph McCauley hitting the goal and Jonny Toye posting five of the points.





“It was a good win and a good start to the season,” said Daniel McCauley, who is starting his third season as joint manager along with Kevin Lynch. “It is great to be playing in Division 3 after the disappointment of last year.”



Naomh Padraig played in Division Four of the All-County- League last season and missed out on promotion in a play-off with Na Rossa.

“Last year was a huge disappointment after coming so close,” McCauley added. “In the play-off we were three points up three minutes into injury and we ended up losing by a point.“But Na Rossa scored a goal and a point in the closing seconds to win by one. It was heartbreaking and hard to take at the time. Thankfully the leagues were rearranged and we ended up in Division 3 and we were really delighted to be up and playing at the higher level.”Naomh Padraig were up in Division 3 just once before in their 24 seasons in existence. They won promotion at the end of 2010 but they only lasted one season in the higher division and were back playing in the bottom division again in 2013.“We are currently without Caolan McColgan and Drew McKinney who are up with the county U20s and Caolan is also on the county senior development squad,” McCauley added.





“It all depends on how the U20s go but if they were to go all the way to the All-Ireland it will be the end of May before we have Drew back. Caolan may then be wanted for the senior squad so that depends on how well Donegal do in the All-Ireland championship.



“We are also without Shane McColgan for the next few months too. Shane is in Liverpool at present on placement out of college. He is doing a degree in Sports Journalism and he is on placement with The Liverpool Echo.



“And because he is doing sport he works most weekends. So he is out of bounds for most of the league though he should be back for the last few rounds of games.”



Naomh Padraig have the usual mix of youth and experience with Eunan and Dermot Keaveney and Aidan Lynch making up the more experienced players. Eunan Keavney at 42 is the veteran of the team and according to joint-manager McCauley and is playing as well as ever.



“Eunan is a phenomenal player for us,” McCauley added. “I would safely say he is the best player that has ever played for the club and a great role model for all the young lads. Dermot his brother is still going strong too and Aidan Lynch is back for another season too and came on as a sub last weekend’s win against Robert Emmets.”



But it is the emergence of a group of players who are just into their 20s that really excites McCauley about the future. This group is made up of his brother Joseph McCauley, Jason McCallion, Eunan Mullan. Jonny Toye, Caolan McColgan and Drew McKinney.





Under the new league format which gets the thumbs up from Naomh Padraig, the top two teams are automatically promoted with the third and fourth placed teams playing off for the third promotion berth.



“Joseph, Jason and Eunan are all 23 this year and coming into their prime,” McCauley added. “Jonny is 21 and Caolan and Drew are just 20. They are all quality players and they are the reason we are so optimistic for the future.



“If we had them all for the league we would feel confident of being promoted. But even without Caolan, Drew and Shane we feel we still have a good chance with three teams going up.”