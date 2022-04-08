The first Donegal man to lift the Anglo Celt Cup - 50 years ago this year

The Donegal team who won the first Ulster title in 1972
This year marks the 50th anniversary of Donegal's first ever Ulster senior football championship win. The breakthrough came on Sunday, July 30, 1972 when Donegal overcame Tyrone in St Tiernach's Park, Clones by 2-13 to 1-11.
The first Donegal man to lift the Anglo Celt Cup was MacCumhaill's midfielder Frankie McFeely, who had been part of the Donegal senior panel for 10 years at that time.
McFeely is not someone who has been a public figure in the GAA world, tending to do his work in a quiet but commanding fashion. Yet despite not seeking any public adulation, McFeely is held in very high regard, not just by his playing comrades, but by the Donegal GAA public who remember his playing days.
Frankie McFeely
One man who is well placed to run the rule over the Donegal captain's contribution is former teammate and friend, Anton Carroll, who is still in regular contact with McFeely in Dublin, where both have lived for almost all of their lives.
"We played minor together for Donegal. Then we came to Dublin, he went to UCD. I went to St Pat's first and subsequently went to UCD. We stayed in a flat together.
"We were very good friends. I was very friendly with his brother Brendan and his brother Patrick as well. There was nothing contrived about it. Back then when we were travelling to matches. The journeys were long and we used to have these quizzes in the car.
"We were all interested in that type of thing, general knowledge quizzes and sports quizzes. So that what was a common shared interest," said Carroll.
One of the quirky stories about Frankie McFeely is his great sporting interest outside the GAA, which is more than unusual. Carroll takes up the story.
"Frank had a fantastic interest in cricket, of all things. He loves cricket and has loved cricket for as long as I know him. The interesting thing is where he learned about cricket was when he was young his mother was from Derryloughan, down near Glenties, between Doochary and Glenties, right there in the middle of the mountains.
"He and his brother Patrick went down there to his uncles and aunts and they spent about a year down there. The only pastime they had was listening to the radio. They used to listen to the BBC and they got interested in cricket and to this day, the two of them are passionately interested in cricket.
"You could say the Ian Botham of Ballybofey is still going strong," says Carroll, who adds that Frank didn't get to play the game because the only place you could play cricket at that time was if you were at Trinity.
As for his football ability, Carroll said he was a talented player from a very early age.
SUCCESS IN DONEGAL
"There was always lot of talent in the county in every decade but most of them had to go off to Scotland and England to work. By the time we came around in the mid-'60s we were getting a fair amount of success. Galway beat us in a league semi-final with the controversial decision by Eamon Moules when Neilly Gallagher was taking the penalty and the ball moved.
"The big difference at that time, nearly every one of the Donegal team, there was no question of emigration. We were all at home involved in education or in the professions. That was the difference. And that to this day has been a significant factor," says Carroll, who feels there was as much talent available in other decades.
"Winning is a habit and winning is very, very difficult. We played Down in the Ulster final in 1966, the day after the World Cup final. I remember we watched the World Cup final in Letterkenny. We headed to Belfast. Danny McGlinchey was the chairman of the Co Board. Danny very magnanimously gave us all out of Co Board funds £2 each, pocket money for the evening.
"So we went out and had a few pints but didn't break any great harness. The background was that we had beaten the same Down team in the Lagan Cup and in the McKenna Cup comprehensively earlier that year. And we go into the Ulster final and there's huge tension in the dressing room, anxiety more than tension. There were four or five masseurs in before giving rubs, the Bishop was in. It wasn't a normal dressing room.
"When you're not used to be there. And the fear of failure, you're afraid to do the things that you wouldn't hesitate to do at home and under no pressure. Everybody was anxious and we didn't assert ourselves at all that day.
"We were actually terribly afraid in those years when it came to the serious day out," said Carroll, who told the story of players staying in hotels in Dublin before big games and not being able to get a minute's sleep.
"We got lucky in 1972. Once you do it once, it's easier after that. It was done again in '74 and Donegal has quite a number of championships at this stage.
STEADY PERFORMER
Carroll returns to outline the character that was 1972 captain Frankie McFeely.
"McFeely was always a very steady performer. McFeely had played for UCD and the Combined Universities and had a lot of self-assurance. He had got that self-afformation from playing with the best and being able to mix with them.
"McFeely was not an excitable guy. He was always very calm and quiet, stayed quite a bit in himself. He brought a quiet authority to a situation. When he spoke he never bellowed or shouted.
"He was a leader without being a flambuoyant leader. He was impressive in his own way. And it was that quiet confidence and self-assurance; he led by example and he wasn't intimiated by any threat or mouthing by other people. A lot of sledging went on, even back then. Sledging would have put off a lot of younger players. McFeely would never have been put off by sledging. And he probably wouldn't never retort to the person giving out the abuse, because he would give a good tough dig, as much as to say 'I'll let my actions do the talking'.
"He's that type of guy; he's warm, he's good company; he's generous and has a good sense of humour. But he's reserved," said Carroll, who says that of all his contemporaries, he is probably closest to him.
"I would always have regarded him highly for his integrity and his absolutely unimpeachable honesty, a very honourable guy in every way; would never take advantage, extremely upright but wouldn't do it in any self-righteous way."
That private, reserved nature of McFeely is best related by what happened after that famous July Sunday in 1972.
"As far as I remember he headed back to work for Oliver Freaney the next day. The rest of us celebrated wildly for at least a week. Everybody got the cup for the night and you toured the local pubs," said Carroll, who remembers being with the touring party in Bundoran in the Holyrood Hotel and taking the cup to the Brady household.
"Barney's mother was always very good to me. And after the '72 final we took the cup to Bundoran and the Holyrood. I snuck it out to go over to Brady's to his mother, who was sick in bed.
"Barney was a character and we had such fun travelling throughout the country. Barney would recite Dangerous Dan McGrew and the Green Eye of the Little Yellow God. And he had another great party piece, 'Are you the Francis Farrelly I met so long ago, below Belmullet in the Co of Mayo'. The laughs we had with that. Barney was just a mighty, mighty character. God be good to him, he died young."
Carroll was involved again in 1973 and also in 1974 but an injury curtailed his playing. "I was on the periphery of the team in '74. Brian (McEniff) was playing and I was doing the mentoring.
"I played on with Gaoth Dobhair until 1982. I put my foot in hole in Glencolmcille and broke the knee backwards.
"It was good while it was going, a good conversation piece," says Carroll of his years with the Donegal senior team.
