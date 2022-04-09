Two from two for Setanta as they overcome Aodh Ruadh in Donegal SHL

Setanta were beaten Donegal SFC finalists last year but have started 2022 with back-to-back wins
A second half surge saw Setanta move well clear of their visitors Aodh Ruadh in a 13-a-side affair to accommodate the visitors.
Setanta 1-17
Aodh Ruadh 0-6
The first half was reasonably well contested with Setanta leading by 0-9 to 0-4 in Aodh Ruadh’s best period. Young talent Ryan Coyle was on target for the winners as they welcomed back the gifted Marc Devin who weighed in with 1-2.
Rory Cullen was the stand-out player for Aodh Ruadh who got all their points and they fought hard in the opening 15 minutes.
But the home side turned up the heat in the second half with Ryan Callaghan and Ritchie Kee also on target.
