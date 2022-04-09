Search

09 Apr 2022

Two from two for Setanta as they overcome Aodh Ruadh in Donegal SHL

Following on from their victory over St Eunan's last week, Setanta continued their winning start to the season

Two from two for Setanta as they overcome Aodh Ruadh in Donegal SHL

Setanta were beaten Donegal SFC finalists last year but have started 2022 with back-to-back wins

Reporter:

Gerry McLaughlin

09 Apr 2022 10:15 AM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

A second half surge saw Setanta move well clear of their visitors Aodh Ruadh in a 13-a-side affair to accommodate the visitors.

Setanta 1-17
Aodh Ruadh 0-6

The first half was reasonably well contested with Setanta leading by 0-9 to 0-4 in Aodh Ruadh’s best period. Young talent Ryan Coyle was on target for the winners as they welcomed back the gifted Marc Devin who weighed in with 1-2.

Curran's goal decisive as Burt win at MacCumhaill's

In the end, there was four points between the two sides at County HQ as visitors Burt claimed the victory

Rory Cullen was the stand-out player for Aodh Ruadh who got all their points and they fought hard in the opening 15 minutes.

Goals pave the way as Buncrana defeat champions St Eunan's in SHL

David Carey scored the Inishowen side's third goal eight minutes from time to clinch a notable opening win of the campaign for Buncrana

But the home side turned up the heat in the second half with Ryan Callaghan and Ritchie Kee also on target.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media