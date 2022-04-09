Kilcar get first win after good second half display in Bundoran

Dillon O'Gara on the ball for Kilcar in Bundoran
Kilcar proved too strong in the second half as they took their first league points against Bundoran at Gaelic Park on Saturday evening.
Bundoran 1-9
Kilcar 1-16
In a very open game of football the first six points were shared by the 8th minute. Mark McHugh (2) and Daniel Lyons found the mark for Kilcar while Jacub Machunik got the opener for Bundoran and Darragh Hoey chipped in with two great scores in quick succession.
Kilcar then took a grip of the game with the next fie points to lead 0-8 to 0-3. Mark McHugh hit three of them while Ciaran McGinley and Seanie Boyle also pointed.
But the game turned again on the 20th minute when Matthew Duffy found Cian McEniff found a gap and drove to the roof of the net from 20 metres.
Ryan O'Donnell added a point but the momentum was swinging back to Bundoran and two Cian McEniff frees had them back within a point.
Bundoran scorers: Cian McEniff 1-3,1f; Darragh Hoey 0-3; Timmy Govorov, Jacub Machunik, Adam Gallagher 0-1 each.
Kilcar scorers: Stephen McBrearty 1-3; Mark McHugh 0-5,3f; Seanie Boyle, Ciaran McGinley 0-2 each; Ciaran McGinley, Andrew McClean, Brian O'Donnell, Daniel Lyons, Ryan O'Donnell 0-1 each.
BUNDORAN: Conor Carty; Dillon Barrett, Johnny Boyle, Adam Gallagher; Timmy Govorov, Shane McGowan, Brian McHenry; Cian McEniff, Matthew Duffy; Kyle McNulty, Darragh Hoey, Jacub Machunik; Ciaran Doherty, Peadar McHenry, Diarmaid Spratt. Subs: Gavin Crogan for P McHenry (45); Matthew McCabe for Spratt (58); Sean McGlone for Machunik and Ciaran Coyle for B McHenry (both 60).
KILCAR: Eoin Love; Barry McGinley, Brian O'Donnell, Dillon O'Gara; Pauric McShane, Barry Shovlin, Daniel Lyons; Ciaran McGinley, Mark McHugh; Oran Doogan, Stephen McBrearty, Andrew McClean; Seanie Boyle, Darragh O'Donnell, Ryan O'Donnell. Subs: Jason Campbell for P McShane (38); Kenny Doogan for B Shovlin (48).
REFEREE: Mark Dorrian (Gaeil Fhánada)
