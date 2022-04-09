Molloy, O'Malley steer Naomh Conaill to routine win at Killybegs

Naomh Conaill easily disposed of Killybegs on a sunny evening in Fintra.

Killybegs 0-7

Naomh Conaill 2-15

This time they were missing 12 regulars including Leo McLoone, AJ Gallagher and manager Martin Regan who are currently in Las Vegas at Gallagher’s stag.

Dermot Molloy’s stag is in a fortnight’s time in Prague, but he was limbering up nicely for it in a man of the match display, hitting a mighty 1-6 and getting around the field like a teenager.

John O’Malley is another man who is very keen to nail down a starting slot and he weighed in with 1-3, including a well struck penalty in the 45th minute.

Kilybegs were missing several regulars as well and made a good fight of it in the first 20 minutes, where they led by 0-3 to 0-1 at a time, the scores coming from Conor Cunningham, Shaun Gorrell and Jack McSharry.

Naomh Conaill replied through Molloy, O’Malley and Keelan McGill.

The match turning score came in the 20th minute when Molloy played a great one two with Paul McGuinness before cooly picking his spot.

That well-crafted goal pushed Naomh Conalll to a 1-6 to 0-4 lead and the losers failed to score for a further 25 minutes.

Naomh Conaill, who were ravenous in the tackle, worked liked trojans as they turned over leading by 1-8 to 0-4 at the break.

It did not get any better for a badly outgunned Killybegs side in the second half as Molloy, O’Malley and another veteran Brendan McDyer all found the target.

This match was well over when Nathan Byrne was bundled down in the square in the 45th minute and the in-form O’Malley blasted the ball to the roof of the net.

McSharry tried hard to rally his troops as did team manager Shane Molloy who came on in the second half, but there was no stopping Naomh Conaill.



Killybegs scorers: Jack McSharry (0-5, 1f), Ciaran Cunningham (0-1), Shaun Gorrell (0-1).

Naomh Conaill scorers: Dermot Molloy (1-5) John O’Malley (1-4, 1pen), Kevin McGettigan (0-2), Brendan McDyer (0-2), Keelan McGill (0-1), Odhran Doherty (0-1).

Killybegs: Corey Byrne; Cillian Gildea, Niall Carberry, Eoin McGing; Christopher Cunningham, Seamus Óg Byrne, Eoin Gallagher; Rory Collier, Shaun Gorrell; Michael Callaghan, John Ban Gallagher, Charlie Breslin; Jack McSharry Ciaran Cunningham, Niall Campbell. Subs; Shane Molloy for S.Byrne (27), Timmy Gorrell for Campbell (half-time), Liam Doherty for Gallagher (45), David McClean for Gildea (53).



Naomh Conaill: Paudie Brennan, Stephen Molloy, Jason Campbell, Conor Roarty; Cian Doherty, Kevin McGettigan, Eoin Waide; Keelan McGill, Nathan Byrne; Eunan Doherty, John O’Malley, Odhran Doherty; Brendan McDyer, Paul McGuinness, Dermot Molloy. Subs: Neil Francis Boyle for McGill (half-time), Logan Quinn for S.Molloy (45), Leo Dunphy for McDyer (54).



Referee: Shane Toolan (Aodh Ruadh)