Barrett leads the way as Milford overcome Dungloe

Darren Curran on the ball for Dungloe as Ryan McMahon closes in. Photo: Mary Bonner Rodgers
Seven points by Kane Barrett laid the foundation for Milford to bag their first Division 2 win of 2022.
Dungloe 1-7
Milford 0-11
Barrett was on form to steer the Moyle View men to a hard-earned win over Dungloe at Rosses Park.
Following a narrow loss to Sean MacCumhaills last weekend, Pauric Curley’s men bounced back here.
Dungloe began well, but Milford were the more economical.
The visitors made better use of their chances with Barrett leading the charge.
They were made sweat when Daniel Ward plundered a late goal, but Milford held on.
Dungloe scorers: Daniel Ward (1-1), Luke Neely (0-2), Dylan Sweeney (0-1), Barry Curran (0-1), Ryan Brennan (0-1), Daire Gallagher (0-1).
Milford scorers: Kane Barrett (0-7), Cathal McGettigan (0-2), Christopher Barrett (0-1), Darragh Black (0-1).
Dungloe: Danny Rodgers; Jordan Saville, Christy Greene, Aaron Ward; Barry Curran, Jason McBride, Gerard Walsh; Matthew Ward, Darren Curran; Ryan Brennan, Dylan Sweeney, Oisin Bonner; Daniel Ward, Daire Gallagher, Luke Neely.
Milford: Sean Gallagher; Anthony Curran, Conor Coll, Conor McHugh; Patrick Ferry, Ronan Docherty, Shay Durning; Ryan McMahon, Eoin O’Donnell; Cathal McGettigan, Christopher Barrett, Tony McNamee; Gavin Grier, Kane Barrett, Darragh Black. Sub: Marty Doyle for Grier
Referee: Martin Coll (Gaoth Dobhair)
