Search

10 Apr 2022

McCann says Fermanagh dressing-rooms ‘not for an inter-county game’

The Donegal manager revealed that the pre-match teamtalk had to take place with panel members waiting outside

McCann says Fermanagh dressing-rooms ‘not for an inter-county game’

Ryan Bogue of Fermanagh runs out before the Nickey Rackard Cup Round 1 match between Fermanagh and Donegal at St Mary's GAA Club in Maguiresbridge

Reporter:

Gerry McLaughlin

10 Apr 2022 8:49 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Donegal hurling manager Mickey has slammed aspects of the facilities at Sunday’s clash with Fermanagh at Maguiresbridge.

The tie was originally scheduled for Brewster Park but was switched to the ‘Bridge’ which is in the heartland of Lisbellaw and Fermanagh hurling.

“We were not happy and I wasn’t happy when that venue was announced during the week,” he said following Donegal’s 1-21 to 2-13 win. “I just think it is disrespectful to both teams and I don’t know if Fermanagh hurlers want it there. It is disrespectful, and I thought those days had gone.



“We are used to better facilities in Division 2 and the dressing room was so small that we could not even have a team talk or do tactics on the board. At the start of the match we could only take in the starting 15 only and leave the rest of the boys outside.

“Of course, we had to focus on the game, but it was really disappointing to come to that level at a championship. The pitch was fine and we were well treated by the Fermanagh people who made us very welcome. But the dressing-rooms are just not good enough for an inter-county game.

“It’s been a long time since I have seen that kind of a set up and I don’t know how it was given the go-ahead by Croke Park.”

Meanwhile, McCann said last week that he was expecting a tight battle with Fermanagh and that is exactly what he got in Maguiresbridge against a lively young side who played the last 20 minutes with 14 men.

But despite a few hairy moments, McCann’s men hit the last five points to finally clinch a most exciting and entertaining affair.
“We were expecting a battle and that is exactly what we got and don’t forget, all these Lisbellaw lads play at Intermediate level in the Ulster club championship,” he said. “I knew it was coming and they took us out there to that pitch and terrible changing rooms.

Donegal open Nickey Rackard Cup with win in Fermanagh

Mickey McCann's side ran out five-point winners against the Ernesiders


“They were going to make it as hard as possible for us to get a result and I felt we played well against the wind in the first half, but we gave away a few cheap goals and we were not happy about those. It gave Fermanagh a bit of momentum and we had to fight hard at the end of the game to get on top.

“They are a fit fast side and Ciaran Duffy who was marking Davin Flynn never gave him an inch. Their defence was very solid and our forwards found it hard to get scores.

“I thought we would have pulled away in the last 20 minutes but Fermanagh made it hard for us and it took some hard work and a few changes to see us through. It was all about the result for us”.

This was the talismanic Ritchie Ryan’s first game after being out injured for almost two months. “Yes we want him to get some game time and that was good and Jack O’Loughlin looks like he is back to his best form which is a big plus for us,” McCann added. Ruairi Campbell got some game too. But while I am not happy about the goals, I thought Fermanagh worked their first goal very well.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media