McCann says Fermanagh dressing-rooms ‘not for an inter-county game’

Donegal hurling manager Mickey has slammed aspects of the facilities at Sunday’s clash with Fermanagh at Maguiresbridge.



The tie was originally scheduled for Brewster Park but was switched to the ‘Bridge’ which is in the heartland of Lisbellaw and Fermanagh hurling.



“We were not happy and I wasn’t happy when that venue was announced during the week,” he said following Donegal’s 1-21 to 2-13 win. “I just think it is disrespectful to both teams and I don’t know if Fermanagh hurlers want it there. It is disrespectful, and I thought those days had gone.





“We are used to better facilities in Division 2 and the dressing room was so small that we could not even have a team talk or do tactics on the board. At the start of the match we could only take in the starting 15 only and leave the rest of the boys outside.



“Of course, we had to focus on the game, but it was really disappointing to come to that level at a championship. The pitch was fine and we were well treated by the Fermanagh people who made us very welcome. But the dressing-rooms are just not good enough for an inter-county game.



“It’s been a long time since I have seen that kind of a set up and I don’t know how it was given the go-ahead by Croke Park.”



Meanwhile, McCann said last week that he was expecting a tight battle with Fermanagh and that is exactly what he got in Maguiresbridge against a lively young side who played the last 20 minutes with 14 men.



But despite a few hairy moments, McCann’s men hit the last five points to finally clinch a most exciting and entertaining affair.

“We were expecting a battle and that is exactly what we got and don’t forget, all these Lisbellaw lads play at Intermediate level in the Ulster club championship,” he said. “I knew it was coming and they took us out there to that pitch and terrible changing rooms.

“They were going to make it as hard as possible for us to get a result and I felt we played well against the wind in the first half, but we gave away a few cheap goals and we were not happy about those. It gave Fermanagh a bit of momentum and we had to fight hard at the end of the game to get on top.“They are a fit fast side and Ciaran Duffy who was marking Davin Flynn never gave him an inch. Their defence was very solid and our forwards found it hard to get scores.“I thought we would have pulled away in the last 20 minutes but Fermanagh made it hard for us and it took some hard work and a few changes to see us through. It was all about the result for us”.This was the talismanic Ritchie Ryan’s first game after being out injured for almost two months. “Yes we want him to get some game time and that was good and Jack O’Loughlin looks like he is back to his best form which is a big plus for us,” McCann added. Ruairi Campbell got some game too. But while I am not happy about the goals, I thought Fermanagh worked their first goal very well.”