McCann says Fermanagh dressing-rooms ‘not for an inter-county game’

Ryan Bogue of Fermanagh runs out before the Nickey Rackard Cup Round 1 match between Fermanagh and Donegal at St Mary's GAA Club in Maguiresbridge
Donegal hurling manager Mickey has slammed aspects of the facilities at Sunday’s clash with Fermanagh at Maguiresbridge.
The tie was originally scheduled for Brewster Park but was switched to the ‘Bridge’ which is in the heartland of Lisbellaw and Fermanagh hurling.
“We were not happy and I wasn’t happy when that venue was announced during the week,” he said following Donegal’s 1-21 to 2-13 win. “I just think it is disrespectful to both teams and I don’t know if Fermanagh hurlers want it there. It is disrespectful, and I thought those days had gone.
“We are used to better facilities in Division 2 and the dressing room was so small that we could not even have a team talk or do tactics on the board. At the start of the match we could only take in the starting 15 only and leave the rest of the boys outside.
“Of course, we had to focus on the game, but it was really disappointing to come to that level at a championship. The pitch was fine and we were well treated by the Fermanagh people who made us very welcome. But the dressing-rooms are just not good enough for an inter-county game.
“It’s been a long time since I have seen that kind of a set up and I don’t know how it was given the go-ahead by Croke Park.”
Meanwhile, McCann said last week that he was expecting a tight battle with Fermanagh and that is exactly what he got in Maguiresbridge against a lively young side who played the last 20 minutes with 14 men.
But despite a few hairy moments, McCann’s men hit the last five points to finally clinch a most exciting and entertaining affair.
“We were expecting a battle and that is exactly what we got and don’t forget, all these Lisbellaw lads play at Intermediate level in the Ulster club championship,” he said. “I knew it was coming and they took us out there to that pitch and terrible changing rooms.
