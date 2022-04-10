Aodh Ruadh too good for Cloughaneely as they open league with two wins from two

Ciaran McFadden on the attack for Cloughaneely with Kyle Murray keeping an eye on the run
Aodh Ruadh made it two from two with a comprehensive win over Cloughaneely in Munday's Field on Sunday evening.
Aodh Ruadh 1-13
Cloughaneely 0-6
If you had left Munday's Field after 15 minutes, the final result would have surprised you as Cloughaneely opened really well and were 0-3 to 0-1 ahead after 18 minutes. Paul Sweeney, Sean Curran and Lee O'Brien had hit three great points while Aodh Ruadh's only reply was a free from Diarmaid McInerney.
However, the visitors would not score again until the 48th minute and by that stage Aodh Ruadh had 1-9 on the board.
They took command in the second quarter with seven unanswered points with Nathan Boyle and Eddie Lynch sharing four of them in a blistering three minute period.
Aodh Ruadh scorers: Matt Gillespie 1-1; Diarmaid McInerney 0-4,4f; Nathan Boyle, Eddie Lynch, Shane McGrath 0-2 each; Peter Boyle (f), Eamonn McGrath 0-1 each.
Cloughaneely scorers: Sean Curran 0-3,2f; Shaun McGuire (f), Paul Sweeney, Lee O'Brien 0-1 each.
AODH RUADH: Peter Boyle; Jason Granaghan, Conor Patton, Colm Kelly; Michael McKenna, Johnny Gallagher, Kyle Murray; Eamonn McGrath, Nathan Boyle; Eddie Lynch, David Dolan, Diarmaid McInerney; Shane McGrath, Darren Drummond, Matt Gillespie. Subs: Niall Murray for J Gallagher (10); Ryan Granaghan for D Drummond (54); Gary Carty for E McGrath (55).
CLOUGHANEELY: Michael McGinley; Noel Sweeney, Cian McFadden, Michael Fitzgerald; Ciaran McFadden, Sean Curran, Lee O'Brien; Mark Harley, Conor Coyle; Ciaran Scanlon, Blake McGarvey, Diarmuid Coyle; Shaun McGuire, Paul Sweeney, Cillian Gallagher. Subs: Ciaran McGeady for D Coyle (39); Michael Mulhern for C McFadden (43); Cian Doogan for S McGuire (53).
REFEREE: Marc Brown (Four Masters)
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.